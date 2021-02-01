Shanice, Mumbiker Nikhil's Wedding: This Is How Marriages Put Together In Heaven Feel Like

Fans' favourite vlogger and YouTuber Mumbiker Nikhil's wedding is the talk of the town right now. Nikhil Sharma, who has a YouTube channel by the name Mumbiker Nikhil, is one of the most popular YouTubers in India. The YouTuber recently shared posts on social media about his marriage to Shanice Shrestha, a fashion and lifestyle YouTube vlogger.

The artist shared a cute caption for his fans announcing his wedding to his now bride, longtime girlfriend and fellow YouTuber Shanice Shrestha. The caption read "Ladies and gentlemen, Boys & Girls, I introduce to you my WIFE❤️ guess this is how marriages put together in heaven feel like! 🙏🙏🙏". Take a look at the Instagram post below.

Mumbiker Nikhil also shared a post on his Twitter account where he shared yet another photo from his wedding. The couple can be seen smiling in the picture. The artist shared it with a cute caption "Just a start", take a look below.

Mumbiker Nikhil's wife

Mumbiker Nikhil's wife, Shanice Shrestha has also been around in the acting sphere. She is well known for her work in an episode of the television series Savdhaan India in 2014 and also worked in UTV Bindass’s Life Lafde Aur Bandiyan. Shanice has now become a social media influencer and has more than 500k followers on Instagram while her YouTube channel has more than 600k subscribers.

The fashion and lifestyle vlogger also posted on Instagram on the topic of her and Mumbiker Nikhil's wedding. She shared a small poem as the caption of her post which talks about how much he means to her. Take a look at the post below.

Mumbiker Nikhil's life

Mumbiker Nikhil's net worth has been quite the subject of discussion whenever the YouTuber is brought up in a conversation. While the vlogger who has 3.6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel is said to have a net worth of $2.3 million, according to a report by statsmash.com. Another report from drukadvice.com claims a net worth of $900k annually.

While Mumbiker Nikhil and Shanice have a number of collaborations, he has also been a part of collaborations with many other popular YouTubers. This list includes Technical Guruji, BB ki Vines, MostlySane, etc. Alex Chacon, an international YouTuber, has appeared in Mumbiker’s videos as well. Mumbiker Nikhil and Shanice shared a couple of video on YouTube about their wedding as well, take a look below.

