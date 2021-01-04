Sharat Saxena Talks About Being Ignored For 30 Years By The Industry In Viral Video; Watch

A video that is essentially an interview with one of the most well-known actors from the Hindi film fraternity, namely Sharat Saxena, has resurfaced online. In the video, one can see that Sharat is delving into the initial conclusions that the producers/directors formed in their minds regarding him as and when he turned up for an audition. The video clearly has an emotional undertone and is an evidence of the well-known practice of typecasting in Bollywood. The 90-second-long snippet can be found below.

Sharat Saxena's interview video:

Sharat Saxena talking about being pigeonholed as an action sidekick for 30 years. 30 years.



Breaks my heart. pic.twitter.com/srRtDVrXE1 — Love of Cinema (@loveofcinemasf8) January 1, 2021

As one can see in the video above, the veteran actor is talking about how his well-built physique played a major role in determining Sharat Saxena's roles in television and films. In the initial few seconds of the video, Saxena can be heard talking about what the fraternity thought of well-built people who would try to enter the industry.

The video can see Saxena taking a trip down memory lane when he says that back in the day, people like him were presumed to belong to the "labour-class sect of the Indian society", which implied that a person like him was presumed to have no artistic inclinations whatsoever. This assumption would lead to a long list of films in which Sharat Saxena's roles would be limited to the archetytpes of a supporting character, a guard, a hit-man, a fighter and the likes.

As far as dialogues are concerned, Sharat Saxena can be seen admitting that his lines were restricted to the acknowledgement of orders from his bossess (Who would usually be the lead protagonists/antagonists). In the final seconds of the video above, Saxena can be seen looking back and reminscing about his long career that spans over north of three decades, as of this writing. Many such Sharat Saxena's videos can be found online.

Sharat Saxena's movies:

The list of Sharat Saxena's movies is proof of his impartial attitude towards the process of film selection. Some of the movies that he has been a part of are the likes of Mr. India, Ghulam, John Day, Rishtey and Kushti, to name a few. As per IMDb, Sharat Saxena has been a part of over 200 films and television shows.

