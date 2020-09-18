Sharbari Dutta's Death: Kolkata Police Initiates A Probe Under 'unnatural Death'

Fashion designer Sharbari Dutta was found dead at her home in Kolkata on September 18, 2020. The Kolkata police has registered a case of unnatural death as they found a few injury marks on the ankle. The body has been sent for post-mortem and a further probe is being initiated. The initial report by a doctor, called by Sharbari Dutta’s family, revealed the cause of death to be cardiac arrest.

Sharbari Dutta found dead

The celebrated fashion designer from Kolkata, Sharbari Dutta, was recently found dead in her bathroom. On Friday, the police filed a case in Kolkata, tagging the death as unnatural. According to PTI, a senior police officer released a statement about the case, throwing some light on the information available so far. He said, "There are injury marks on her ankle. We have initiated a probe into the matter".

Amalin Dutta, Sharbari Dutta’s son spoke about recovering the body from the bathroom. He said that they both were mostly busy so they would not meet each other on a daily basis. He said, "I had last seen my mother on Wednesday. I hadn't seen her on Thursday. I thought she was busy and had gone out for work. Both of us remained so busy that we didn't get to meet every day. Later, we found her body in the bathroom"

Other family members were also of the stance that Sharabi Dutta was not seen in the residence on Thursday before finding her body. They also reported that her cell phone was out of reach since Thursday morning. Upon seeing her in a collapsed state, the family members were quick to call a doctor for inspection. The doctor connected Sharbari Dutta's death to cardiac arrest and further details are expected from the post-mortem.

Read Fashion Designer Sharbari Dutta Dies Of Stroke In Kolkata

Also read Pakistani Sportstar Afridi Shot Dead In Firing Incident In KP

Sharbari Dutta was the daughter of the Bengali poet, Ajit Dutta, who had a strong fan base for her strong sense of fashion. She was a graduate from Presidency college which also nurtured legends like Satyajit Ray. A number of notable celebrities took to social media to send out condolences to the family and mourn the death of Sharbari Dutta.

Read What Happened To Kentucky From Street Outlaws? Reality TV Star Dead At 39

Also read 'Forrest Gump' Author Winston Groom Dead At 77

(With inputs from PTI)

Image Courtesy: Shunyaa Sharbari Datta Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.