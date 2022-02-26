Shark Tank's Aman Gupta & Peyush Bansal Vacation Together In Ranthambore; See Pics

After concluding the successful first season of Shark Tank India, the show's judges and investors Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal have embarked on a getaway to Ranthambore with their respective families. Entrepreneur Aman Gupta recently dropped pictures from their trip and wished his co-shark Peyush Bansal on his birthday.

The duo could be seen standing shoulder to shoulder on Jeeps as they posed for the camera. Aman's wife Priya Dagar also shared a trail of pictures on her Instagram story, showcasing the couple and their kids having a gala time on their vacation. The glimpses also grabbed the attention of Shaadi.com co-founder Anupam Mittal, who mentioned 'Wow. You guys in Ranthambore? Looks swell'.

Shark Tank India's judges Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal's vacation in Ranthambore

Taking to his Instagram stories on Saturday, February 26, Aman dropped a glimpse from their Jeep safari where he and Peyush could be seen standing on their respective jeeps while shedding smiles for the camera. While Aman was clad in a navy blue t-shirt and camouflage pants, Peyush sported a black jacket with a white t-shirt and lowers. Wishing Peyush, Aman wrote, "Happy Birthday Rockstar." Take a look.

Aman also shared a similar picture of himself along with Bansal posing between two jeeps and dropped hashtags like 'HumBheeDramaKarLenge' and 'BollywoodFanatic'. The picture not only drew hilarious reactions from netizens but also from Anupam Mittal, who wrote, "Wow. You guys in Ranthambore? Looks swell.” Being his witty self, Aman responded," Yes bhai. Peyush wanted to meet Katrina. You know what I mean." (Katrina Kaif is the brand ambassador of Peyush's company LensKart).

Aman's wife also posted pictures from their getaway, where the couple could be seen posing happily with their daughters Mia Gupta and Adaa Gupta. She also dropped a group picture of her and Peyush's family alongside other people on the trip.

For the uninitated, Aman is the co-founder and chief marketing officer of boAt, while Peyush is the co-founder of LensKart. The duo starred in Shark Tank India alongside other big entrepreneurs like Ashneer Grover, MD and co-founder of BharatPe, Namita Thapar, the CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh- CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics and Ghazal Alagh.

