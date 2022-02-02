Shark Tank's Aman Gupta Reacts As UP Police Uses His Line To Spread Cybercrime Awareness

Shark Tank India recently became the talk of the town when its new season was released and the UP Police decided to spread awareness about cybercrime using a popular dialogue by Aman Gupta, one of the popular judges on the show. The post by the UP Police included a meme of the Co-founder and Managing Director of BoAt saying "Mat socho mana kerdo". The same meme has also been used widely by netizens online.

UP Police spreads awareness on cybercrime with Aman Gupta memes

The UP Police took to its Twitter account and shared a meme as they spread awareness about cybercrime. The meme read, "Jab cyber criminals OTP maange" and saw Aman Gupta saying, "Mat socho mana kerdo". The caption read, "Letting the #CyberCrime ‘Sharks’ reap dividends out of your ignorance will ‘Tank’ your finances! Never share your Customer ID, ATM PIN, OTP etc. over the phone, SMS or email with anyone. Stay #CyberSafe!" The Shark Tank judge replied to the tweet and reshared it as he wrote, "Savdhaan rahein, satark rahein", urging followers to stay aware and stay safe.

Savdhaan rahein, satark rahein 🙏 https://t.co/UVbblSpNM9 — Aman Gupta (@amangupta0303) February 2, 2022

This is not the first time the shark's meme has been used to create awareness. MyGov, a platform used to build a partnership between Citizens and the Government of India recently posted a meme spreading awareness about curbing travel plans in the wake of COVID. The meme read, "When someone asks you to go for a trip with them during COVID pandemic" and saw Aman give the same answer, "Mat socho mana kerdo".

Image: Twitter/@ShewaliTiwari, @01ayushgarg