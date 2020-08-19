Sharon Stone Shares Her Sister's Video From The Hospital As She Warns About COVID-19

Sharon Stone recently shared her sister Kelly Stone's video from her hospital bed on Instagram. In the video, viewers can Kellly 'gasping' for her breath. Sharon Stone's sister was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. Read on to know more details about the story:

Kelly Stone's COVID-19 video

Sharon Stone's sister recently made a cautionary video about COVID-19. Kelly Stone had contracted the virus a while back when she had gone to the pharmacy to get a few medicines. She is now warning people that the virus is 'real' and that people should act with caution. Viewers can see that Kelly is on the ventilator in the video and is talking very quietly as well.

The video starts with Kelly saying, 'I beg you, know that this is very real. I am gasping for every breath without oxygen'(sic). She then asks the viewers to take cautionary steps and to make sure that they follow the guidelines set by the doctors to help combat the virus.

Since the video has gone live, many celebrities have commented on the video. Most celebrities mentioned that they were praying for Sharon Stone's sister. Take a look at the comments:

Fans have had a similar reaction as well. One viewer wrote, "OMG Sharon. This broke me. MY HEART(emoji) I’m bawling. I’m so soo sorry and everyone everyone hear her fear and pain. #Wearadamnmask #pandemicisnojoke Compassion and selflessness is humanity. WEAR A MASK FOR EVERYONE PLEASE!" (sic). Take a look:

Sharon Stone's last video was also about COVID-19. She was urging people to vote and also explained in detail why it was important. Her post's caption read, "VOTE TO LIVE" (sic). Take a look at the post:

In the video, Sharon mentioned that her sister Kelly was in the hospital fighting for her life and also that her husband was in the same situation. Sharon then went on to explain how worse the situation was and that people were still choosing not to wear a mask and also explained how politics was involved in all of it.

