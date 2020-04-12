Shaza Morani Gets Discharged From Hospital After Testing Negative For Coronavirus

Shaza Morani has been discharged from Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai where she was under treatment for coronavirus. Shaza was discharged after consecutive tests turned out to be negative. However, as a precautionary measure, she will be under home quarantine for the next 14 days. Shaza Morani’s father Karim Morani informed a media publication saying, “Yes, Shaza has been discharged and will be under home quarantine for the next 14 days. Thanks for keeping us in your prayers.”

According to hospital sources, Shaza got discharged at 6:30 pm yesterday. Shaza Morani was the first member of her family to test positive for coronavirus. Her sister Zoa Morani and father Karim Morani were also hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.

Shaza's elder sister and actor Zoa Morani was also tested positive for the virus soon after her own diagnosis. Zoa has been admitted to the isolation ward of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Hospital in Mumbai where she is currently under treatment. On Wednesday, their father producer Karim Morani also tested positive for the coronavirus infection and has reportedly been admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

