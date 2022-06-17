'She S2', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Masoom' & More; Films And TV Shows To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is here and it's time to binge-watch the latest web shows and films that got released on OTT platforms recently. From She Season 2, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar to Cyber Vaar, here is the list of a host of new shows and films that you can watch this weekend:

She Season 2

The popular Indian crime drama streaming television series is created and written by Imtiaz Ali and Divya Johry. Directed by Arif Ali and Avinash Das under production house Window Seat Films, the series stars Aaditi Pohankar, Vijay Varma, Ashik Nihon and Kishore. It follows the story of a female constable who goes undercover to bust an underworld gang. The second season of She is now streaming on OTT giant Netflix.

The Broken News

The Broken News sees the rivalry between two Mumbai-based news channels - Awaaz Bharati and Josh 24/7 News. The show stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta, Taaruk Raina, Aakash Khurana and Kiran Kumar in pivotal roles. The 10-episode series, which is created by Vinay Waikul, is streaming on Zee5.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Starring Ranveer Singh, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Shalini Pandey in important roles, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Masoom

The much-awaited psychological-thriller Masoom starring Boman Irani was recently released on Disney+ Hotstar on June 17, 2022. Set in Falauli, Punjab, the series unfold the unspoken truths that cloud the lives of the Kapoor family, where complex relationship dynamics change with time and ambition

O2

Written and Directed by GS Viknesh, the film is billed as a suspense thriller chronicling the 12-hour-long nerve-wracking journey of people trapped inside a bus under the ground. It has been bankrolled by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu, while Vishal Chandrasekhar has provided the music. The Nayanthara-starrer is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Suzhal: The Vortex

Kathir starrer Tamil thriller flick Suzhal - The Vortex finally dropped on Amazon Prime Video. The Tamil-language investigative thriller is set against the festival of Looting the grave, where a minor case turns explosive as it threatens to unearth the societal fabrics.

Spiderhead

The thrilling drama directed by Joseph Kosinski features Chris Hemsworth in the lead role. The plot of the film is set in an experimental prison where the inmates get a bit more leeway as long as they agree to take mind-altering drugs.

Cyber Vaar

The show stars ACP Akash Malik and his Team T.R.A.C.E as they wipe out all traces of cybercrime. The series is available on Voot.

IMAGE: Instagram/RanveerSingh, Boman Irani, She