Shefali Shah Excited For 'Delhi Crime' Season 2; 'Something We Passionately Feel About'

The much-appreciated Netflix series Delhi Crime is coming back with its second season. The police procedural thriller's first season premiered on the streaming service in 2019, garnering an International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series. Season 1 is based on the 2012 Delhi gangrape case that took place in the neighbourhood of Munirka, in South Delhi. As the show was renewed for the second season, DCP Vartika Chaturvedi is back with her trusted team.

Delhi Crime Season 2 stars Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, aka ‘Madam Sir,’ who is all set to solve a tricky yet suspicious case with her team as a string of horrifying killings keeps them on their toes. Now, ahead of the show's release, the Jalsa actor opened up about how excited she is for the second season.

Shefali Shah is excited for Delhi Crime Season 2

According to ANI, Shefali Shah recently stated that she was so happy that she is feeling well and is in Delhi to celebrate Delhi Crime 2. It is pertinent to note that earlier, this month, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor tested positive for COVID-19. But, on August 21, she took to her Instagram handle and informed fans that she has tested negative for COVID-19, adding that she's 'absolutely fine' and can resume work.

Sharing her excitement for Season 2 of the much-awaited show, Shah said, "I can feel all the love for Delhi Crime 2 (/topic/delhi-crime-2) and I am overjoyed. We've created something we all passionately feel about and we can only hope that the audience appreciates this season as well. We've got an incredible cast and crew."

She further added, "A bunch of brilliant actors! Fab director, So when I'm shooting with my entire team, just like Madam Sir, I'm the happiest. It's a privilege to work with these guys. There are so many intricacies, so many layers to the season and to Vartika that I can't wait for the audience to watch it."

The web series also stars Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith, Yashaswini Dayama and Ankit Sharma. The series will start streaming on Netflix on August 26, 2022.

Image: Twitter/@NetflixIndia