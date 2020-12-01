Shishir Sharma Starrer 'Chhoti Si Guzaarish' Contradicts 'Baghban' With A Message

Chhoti Si Guzaarish is a recent short film that has been gaining popularity amongst the masses. The plot of this short film revolves around the distance between parents and their grown-up children and how it is perceived in the Indian household. The film has been directed by Pragyesh Singh, who recently threw some light on the concept and the interesting climax. He stated that the plot of the film stands against the story of Amitabh Bachchan’s Baghban as they have tried to give it a realistic end.

Chhoti Si Guzaarish against Baghban

The recent short film Chhoti Si Guzaarish has been gaining quite some attention for its plotline and meaningful messaging. It has been produced by TNV films and has been released on the OTT platform MX Player. Director of the film Pragyesh Singh recently shared his take on the film and why they decided to go forward with such a plotline.

He said that the film Chhoti Si Guzaarish is a mirror of the society that is as contemporary today as it was 10 years ago, and will continue to be the same unless the social structure is reviewed. In the current scenario, the busy nature of life makes children leave their parents behind with very little aim in life. According to the director, they start living a meaningless life while waiting for their children’s love. Chhoti Si Guzaarish raises questions about parents who are not part of the succeeding family.

Pragyesh Singh further added that the story of Chhoti Si Guzaarish revolves around the characters Sugna and Shishi, who are senior citizens living alone as their son has settled in the USA. He also stated that this film stands against the storyline of the popular film Baghban as they have tried to adopt a realistic approach in its climax. In the end, the hurt parents choose a culmination which the new generation cannot even think of.

Image Courtesy: PR handout

Director Pragyesh also threw some light on the lead actors of the short film, Shishir Sharma and Smita Jayakar. He said that the act was very challenging for Shishir Sharma as he has never cried so much onscreen. He also added that the cremation ceremony was shot at a real place in Lucknow while the Asthi Visarjan scene was shot at Bithoor Ghat at Kanpur along the Ganga River. During the shooting of the film, Shishir Sharma had been very sad. The director also said that he did not have to use glycerine even once as the emotions came to him naturally when he put himself in the shoes of the protagonist.

Image Courtesy: PR handout

Image Courtesy: PR handout

