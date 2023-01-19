Shiva Trilogy Author Amish Tripathi Announces Engagement, Two Years After Divorce

'The Shiva Trilogy' author Amish Tripathi announced his engagement on Wednesday. The 48-year-old writer took to his Twitter account to share a lengthy note with his fans.

Amish opened up that he met his fiancee Shivani in London and has now decided to get engaged. He wrote, “Lord Shiva has blessed me with success in my working life, far beyond what I deserve. But my personal life, over the last 7-8 years, has been very hard. The untimely loss of even one person in the family breaks you; I lost too many, one after another... There is only so much grief that one can bear."

He further revealed, "I have been given a 2nd chance – a good beyond my expectations. As you know, I have been divorced for many years and was single. I met Shivani in London recently. We have grown to love each other. And we are getting engaged.”

Read the full note here:

A Personal Announcement pic.twitter.com/Wof7j0qWiK — Amish Tripathi (@authoramish) January 18, 2023

"I always Thank Lord Shiva for His blessings on my career. After a long time, I thanked Him for blessings in my personal life as well. I am thanking Him for my son, Neel, and my fiancee, Shivani," he wrote.

More on Amish Tripathi's previous marriage

After 20 years of marriage, Amish Tripathi announced his separation from his ex-wife Preeti Vyas in 2020. In addition to being the President and CEO of National Geographic India, Preeti Vyas is the Publisher of the Iconic Comic Books at Amar Chitra Katha, where Amish is the Director of the Nehru Museum in London.

The author released his debut book 'The Immortals of Meluha' part of 'The Shiva trilogy' in 2010. The second book, 'The Secret of the Nagas', was published in 2011. The third and final book of the series 'The Oath of the Vayuputras' was released later in 2013.