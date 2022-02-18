Last Updated:

Shivaji Jayanti 2022 Images: GIFs, Wishes, Pictures, Whatsapp Status & Video Download

Celebrating the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shivaji Jayanti is observed every year in India on February 19. Read on to know more.

shivaji jayanti 2022

Celebrating the 392nd birthday of Shivaji Maharaj, Maharashtra will be immersed in the celebration of Shivaji Jayanti on February 19, 2022. The great Maratha king is known and admired for his bravery and great contributions in reviving the Maratha empire amid the Mughal rule in India. People across the country observe this occasion with pride and zeal and remember the great warrior. 

On the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti 2022, here are some wishes, quotes, images and videos to share with your loved ones. Check them below. 

Shivaji Jayanti 2022: Wishes, quotes, statues & more

  • Shivaji Jayanti is not just a festival but also about taking inspiration from Shivaji to be like him in some way... Best wishes on Shivaji Jayanti.
  • May you are always blessed with blessings of Shivaji to always be successful in your dreams and always be full of courage and strength. Best wishes on Shivaji Jayanti.
  • On the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti, I am sending warm wishes to you and your family to be always successful in everything you do Wishing You A Very Happy Shivaji Jayanti!
  • On this special occasion of Shivaji Jayanti, we are sending warm wishes to you and your family. This day reminds us all of the courageous and inspiring leader our nation has seen. Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji !
  • A great leader 

    A great freedom fighter

    Honor of Maharashtra Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

    Best wishes of Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

  • Let us celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti by promising ourselves to always walk the path of righteousness like Shivaji Maharaj and make our nation proud

  • Blessings Of Shivaji Maharaj to Always Be Successful in our Dreams and Always Be Full of Courage And Strength. Best Wishes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

  • Shivaji Jayanti reminds us of the courageous acts of Shivaji Maharaj that will inspire the coming generations forever. Happy Shivaji Jayanti to you!

  • Shivaji inspired many souls when he was alive and he will continue to do so even if he is not around us. Wishing you a very Happy Shivaji Jayanti!

Shivaji Jayanti 2022: Videos, images & more

