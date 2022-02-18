Shivaji Jayanti 2022 Images: GIFs, Wishes, Pictures, Whatsapp Status & Video Download

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Celebrating the 392nd birthday of Shivaji Maharaj, Maharashtra will be immersed in the celebration of Shivaji Jayanti on February 19, 2022. The great Maratha king is known and admired for his bravery and great contributions in reviving the Maratha empire amid the Mughal rule in India. People across the country observe this occasion with pride and zeal and remember the great warrior.
On the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti 2022, here are some wishes, quotes, images and videos to share with your loved ones. Check them below.
A great freedom fighter
Honor of Maharashtra Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Best wishes of Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.
Let us celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti by promising ourselves to always walk the path of righteousness like Shivaji Maharaj and make our nation proud
Blessings Of Shivaji Maharaj to Always Be Successful in our Dreams and Always Be Full of Courage And Strength. Best Wishes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.
Shivaji Jayanti reminds us of the courageous acts of Shivaji Maharaj that will inspire the coming generations forever. Happy Shivaji Jayanti to you!
Shivaji inspired many souls when he was alive and he will continue to do so even if he is not around us. Wishing you a very Happy Shivaji Jayanti!
Chatrapati shivaji maharaj jayanti soon🙏🏻🔱🚩 pic.twitter.com/r01QcsPYry— Siddhi_shah04 (@Shah04Siddhi) February 12, 2022
Blessings Of Shivaji Maharaj to Always Be Successful in our Dreams and Always Be Full of Courage And Strength. Best Wishes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti...💐 #ShivajiJayanti #ShivJayanti2020 pic.twitter.com/XzHstl4lSr— rajinder singh kler (@rajinder_kler) February 19, 2020
Many good wishes to all on Shivaji Jayanti today. This great warrior was born on this day in 1630AD. He still serves as a role model for millions instilling that national pride even 4 centuries later.... pic.twitter.com/em70iSEpzG— Danvir Singh दानवीर सिंह (@danvir_chauhan) February 19, 2018
