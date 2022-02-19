Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a great warrior, who is remembered for his contributions in reviving the Maratha empire amid the Mughal rule in India. In his honour every year, Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated on his birthday. India will be marking his 392nd birthday this year on February 19, 2022. Shivaji Jayanti is one of the most important festivals for Indians, especially for his avid followers.

Numerous tales of his greatness are still remembered by his followers. Today, as we commence the great Maratha king's 392nd birthday, here we have curated a list of Shivaji Jayanti images, status, wishes, and videos that you may share with your loved ones.

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Status

May you be blessed with the strength and courage to fight with all problems in life. My best Wishes on Shivaji Jayanti!

May the bravery, enthusiasm stay forever in the blood of this land. Happy Shivaji Jayanti!

Wishing you a great life full of accomplishments, happiness, and courage on the 392nd birth anniversary of the Maratha hero. Happy Shivaji Jayanti!

Shivaji Jayanti Wishes

Always hold your head high and never bend your head. I am sending you the finest of blessings, and prayers on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Happy Shivaji Jayanti!

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a brave and visionary soul. May you learn from his story of success and great achievements. Happy Shivaji Jayanti!

Jo Karel Maharashtracha, Ghaat Tyachya Kamret Ghalu Lath, Jai Shivaji Jai Bhawani.

Maratha Chatrapati Aamucha Vansh, Maratha Aamuchi Jaat

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 Images

“Oh brave son of the Indian soil, the great warrior, the flag bearer of Hindutva, my pride, my honour, I bow down to you.I will always be indebted to you”

"Oh brave son of the Indian soil, the great warrior, the flag bearer of Hindutva, my pride, my honour, I bow down to you.I will always be indebted to you"

Shivaji Jayanti is not just a festival, but it taking inspiration from Shivaji to be like him in

some way...

Shivaji Jayanti is not just a festival, but it taking inspiration from Shivaji to be like him in some way...

Best wishes on shivaji jayanti.

The only defense against violent, evil anti-Hindus, is good Hindus who are more skilled at violence.

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Videos

