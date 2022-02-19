Last Updated:

Shivaji Jayanti 2022: Shivaji Maharaj Images, Status, Wishes, Whatsapp Status & Videos

India will be marking Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 392nd birthday this year on February 19, 2022. Check Shivaji Jayanti 2022 status, wishes, images and videos.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Shivaji Maharaj Wishes and Speech

Image: PTI


Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a great warrior, who is remembered for his contributions in reviving the Maratha empire amid the Mughal rule in India. In his honour every year, Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated on his birthday. India will be marking his 392nd birthday this year on February 19, 2022. Shivaji Jayanti is one of the most important festivals for Indians, especially for his avid followers. 

Numerous tales of his greatness are still remembered by his followers. Today, as we commence the great Maratha king's 392nd birthday, here we have curated a list of Shivaji Jayanti images, status, wishes, and videos that you may share with your loved ones. 

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Status

May you be blessed with the strength and courage to fight with all problems in life. My best Wishes on Shivaji Jayanti!

May the bravery, enthusiasm stay forever in the blood of this land. Happy Shivaji Jayanti!

Wishing you a great life full of accomplishments, happiness, and courage on the 392nd birth anniversary of the Maratha hero. Happy Shivaji Jayanti!

Shivaji Jayanti Wishes

Always hold your head high and never bend your head. I am sending you the finest of blessings, and prayers on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Happy Shivaji Jayanti!

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a brave and visionary soul. May you learn from his story of success and great achievements. Happy Shivaji Jayanti!

Jo Karel Maharashtracha, Ghaat Tyachya Kamret Ghalu Lath, Jai Shivaji Jai Bhawani.

Maratha Chatrapati Aamucha Vansh, Maratha Aamuchi Jaat

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 Images

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Videos

(Image: PTI)

READ | Shivaji Jayanti celebration in Pune: All you need to know about it
READ | Shivaji Jayanti celebration in Maharashtra kick off on a grand note
READ | Shivaji Jayanti: 'Tanhaji' designer recalls creating costumes of the Maratha king
READ | Reel Chhatrapati Shivaji Sharad Kelkar celebrates Shivaji Jayanti, posts on Instagram
READ | Shivaji Jayanti 2022: Know more about history, significance & celebrations this year

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: shivaji jayanti 2022, festivals, india
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND