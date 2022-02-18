Quick links:
Image: PTI
Shivaji Jayanti is also known as Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti and is a festival and public holiday celebrated mainly in the state of Maharashtra. This festival is celebrated on February 19 to mark the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj, the first Chhatrapati and founder of the Maratha Empire. Here are some Shivaji Jayanti 2022 wishes and quotes to send your friends and family.
If we can take inspiration from the life of Shivaji then it will be the best thing we can do for our lives. Best wishes to Shivaji Jayanti to you.
We are fortunate to be born on the land where Chatrapati Shivaji was born. It is truly a pride for every Indian to share his Motherland with a courageous soul like him. Happy Shivaji Jayanti.
Let us take a pledge on Shivaji Jayanti to love our nation like Shivaji and to stand for his honor like him. Wishing a very Happy Shivaji Jayanti.
