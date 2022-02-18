Shivaji Jayanti is also known as Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti and is a festival and public holiday celebrated mainly in the state of Maharashtra. This festival is celebrated on February 19 to mark the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj, the first Chhatrapati and founder of the Maratha Empire. Here are some Shivaji Jayanti 2022 wishes and quotes to send your friends and family. Shivaji Jayanti wishes Shivaji Jayanti reminds us of the courageous acts of Chatrapati Shivaji which will inspire the coming generations forever. Happy Shivaji Jayanti to you and your family.

Chatrapati Shivaji inspired many souls when he was alive and he will continue to motivate the youth of the country for generations to come. Happy Shivaji Jayanti.

Let us celebrate Shivaji Jayanti by promising ourselves to always walk the path of righteousness like Shivaji Maharaj and make our nation proud. Happy Shivaji Jayanti 2022.

If we can take inspiration from the life of Shivaji then it will be the best thing we can do for our lives. Best wishes to Shivaji Jayanti to you.

We are fortunate to be born on the land where Chatrapati Shivaji was born. It is truly a pride for every Indian to share his Motherland with a courageous soul like him. Happy Shivaji Jayanti.

Let us take a pledge on Shivaji Jayanti to love our nation like Shivaji and to stand for his honor like him. Wishing a very Happy Shivaji Jayanti. Shivaji Jayanti quotes "Ek chota kadam chote lakshya par, baad mein vishal lakshya bhi haasil kara deta hai."- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

“Shatru ko kamzor na samjho, toh atyadhik balishtha samajh kar darna bhi nahi chahiye.”- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

“Is Jeevan mein sirf ache din ki asha nahi rakhni chahiye, kyunki din aur raat ki tarah ache dino ko bhi badalna padta hai.”- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

“Koi bhi karya karne se pehle uska parinam soch lena hitkar kota hai….. kyunki humari aane wali pidhi usi ka anusaran karti hai.”- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Image: PTI

