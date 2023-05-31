Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani Blessed With Their Second Child, A Baby Girl

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta welcomed their second child, a baby girl today (May 31). The couple embraced parenthood for the second time. They exchanged rings in March 2018 and tied the knot in March 2019. In December 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, Prithvi.

Varinder Chawla shared the the news on his Instagram account. Earlier this week, Shloka and Akash were spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple. They were accompanied with Mukesh Ambani and the entire family as they sought blessings form the almighty.

Shloka, Akash Ambani visit Siddhivinayak Temple

On May 24, new mom Shloka Mehta was snapped outside Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Her husband Akash Ambani and their son Prithvi were also spotted at the temple. Shloka sported a white ethnic suit paired with a red dupatta. Mukesh Ambani was seen holding Prithvi in his arms. They were accompanied by several bodyguards.

Shloka Mehta's baby shower

Ahead of the delivery, Shloka Mehta's baby shower ceremony was held. The event was organised by the parents of Prithvi's pre-school mates. The ceremony saw the new mom along with two other women who were expecting their babies. Several glimpses from the ceremony did the rounds on social media. In one of the photos, she was seen painting a canvas. In another photo, she was posing with the group of women for a picture. She opted for a pink dress featuring floral detailing and completed her look with a floral hairband.

Shloka Mehta announces pregnancy

Shloka Mehta announced her pregnancy at the grand opening of NMACC event. On the occasion, she flaunted her baby bump, revealing that she was pregnant. She wore a golden coloured saree and completed it with a dupatta. For the second day, she chose a green embroidered floral halter-neck top paired with a ivory skirt.