Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani Reveal The Name Of Their Baby Girl, Know What It Means

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta welcomed their second child on May 31. The couple revealed the name of their newborn baby girl. They have named her Veda Ambani.

A paparazzi account shared a photo and revealed the little one's name. In the greeting card, the Ambani family expressed their gratitude to Lord Krishna and sought the blessings of Shirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. The message read, "Prithvi is thrilled to announce the birth of his little sister Veda Akash Ambani. Delighted parents, Shloka and Akash. Overjoyed grandparents, Nita Dadi and Mukesh Dada, Mona Nani, and Russell Nana."

The name Veda is derived from Sanskrit, meaning knowledge and wisdom. The name is widely recognised among the followers of Hinduism. The Vedas, sacred written texts of ancient Indian scriptures, serve as the foundation of the religion. They are regarded as some of the oldest forms of Sanskrit literature, believed to have been written by ancient scholars.

Recently, Shloka Mehta was discharged from the hospital. As she headed home along with her husband and the entire Ambani family, the shutterbugs captured snaps of her and the baby. Social media was soon flooded with vibrant glimpses from Mukesh Ambani's residence, showcasing the festive atmosphere as they welcomed the little bundle of joy. The videos showed glimpses of pink balloons, symbolising the arrival of a baby girl. Shloka's parents and Isha Ambani, along with her daughter, were also captured in these memorable moments.

The love story of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta

(Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani tied the knot in 2019 | Image: Twitter)

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta have been friends since their childhood days. Their relationship took a romantic turn when Akash proposed to Shloka in school. After completing their graduation, they shared the news of their relationship with their families. In March 2018, they exchanged rings, and a year later, in March 2019, they tied the knot. The couple welcomed their first child, Prithvi, in December 2020.