Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani's Newborn Baby Receives Grand Welcome At Antilia | WATCH

On May 31, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta joyfully welcomed their baby girl into the world. Recently, the new mom was discharged from the hospital. And she was captured by the paparazzi outside the hospital.

She was accompanied by her husband and the entire Ambani family. Numerous photos and videos from Mukesh Ambani's residence have surfaced on social media. Offering colourful glimpses into the celebratory atmosphere.

One video showcases the house help bringing in a collection of pink balloons, symbolizing the arrival of a baby girl. Another video features Shloka's parents arriving at the grand Antilia mansion, followed by a heartwarming clip of Isha Ambani's arrival with her own daughter. Witness these special moments in the video below.

Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani become parents for the second time

(Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani are the new parents in town | Image: Twitter)

Renowned photographer Varinder Chawla had confirmed the delightful news of Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani embracing parenthood once again. Just a few days before her delivery, Shloka was spotted at the Siddhivinayak temple along with Akash Ambani and Mukesh Ambani. The latter was carrying his grandson Prithvi in his arms.

A baby shower was also hosted for the mom-to-be by the parents of Prithvi's pre-school classmates. In that event Shloka sported a pink dress featuring floral detailing and completed her look with a floral hairband. Along with her, two other women who were expecting their babies attended the celeebration.

The pregnancy news was announced at the NMACC event

(Shloka Mehta flaunted baby bump at the opening ceremony of NMACC event | Image: Varinder Chawla)

It was during the grand opening of the NMACC event when Mehta announced her pregnancy. She flaunted her baby bump and posed for the photographers while cradling it. She looked pretty in a green floral halter-neck crop top teamed with an ivory long skirt.