Short Film Based On Corona Warriors Crosses 4.75 Million Views In Just 24 Hours; Watch

As the world fights a battle against COVID-19, many healthcare workers have been relentlessly working towards making the situation even better. In many parts of rural India, an army of women healthcare workers also known as Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANM) are working day and night. The Population Foundation of India (PFI) has been working closely along with these women workers and they have now put together a short film to celebrate their contributions.

ALSO READ | Corona Warriors Give War Cry Against The Deadly Coronavirus

A short film based on healthcare workers in rural India

The Population Foundation of India (PFI) has now released a new film based on the frontline healthcare workers relentlessly working in the rural parts of India. These workers are a part of ASHA and ANM are helping small villages and communities to fight against the pandemic. These workers visit the villages and small towns regularly. A short film based on the same was released on social media. The film has already garnered a staggering 4.75 million views in just 24 hours of release.

Take a look at the short film here:

ALSO READ | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Wishes Speedy Recovery Of Corona Warriors

The special film highlights the dedication of these frontline healthcare workers who are available to the needy at all times. They have been administering polio vaccines, working with pregnant women and also spreading awareness among the people about the safety precautions to maintain during this time. The healthcare workers at ASHA and ANM are trained in basic healthcare and cater majorly to children, youth and women from within their community. Their work majorly revolves around spreading awareness, educating their community and villages about things like family planning, vaccinations, maternal health, nutrition and child health.

ALSO READ | Centre Extends Nationwide Coronavirus Lockdown In Containment Zones Till June 30

Since the past few months, however, things have become difficult for these frontline workers. With restricted transportation, access to healthcare facilities has become a major concern in these communities.

ALSO READ | Low Risk Businesses Reopening After Coronavirus Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.