Shreya Ghoshal Responds After Netizens Dig Out Parag Agrawal & Singer's Old Tweets

Soon after Shreya Ghoshal congratulated Twitter's new CEO, India-born Parag Agrawal, there was a buzz among her fans. While some dug out her old pictures with the CEO, others shared screenshots of their tweets from 2010. Seeing the buzz among her fans, Shreya Ghoshal recently responded to the viral tweets.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Shreya Ghoshal penned a funny note addressed to her fans. In her tweet, the singer called 2010 her childhood and asked her fans why they are digging out tweets from those days. She also wrote, it was the time Twitter had just launched and friends used to tweet each other.

The singer wrote, "Arre yaar tum log kitna bachpan ka tweets nikaal rahe ho! Twitter had just launched. 10 years pehle! We were kids! Dost ek dusre ko tweet nahi karte kya? Kya time pass chal raha hai yeh." (Why are you digging out tweets from my childhood. Twitter had just launched, we were kids, and friends used to tweet each other. What is this time pass?) Shreya Ghoshal also added several laughing emojis along with her tweet.

Arre yaar tum log kitna bachpan ka tweets nikaal rahe ho! 😂 Twitter had just launched. 10 years pehle! We were kids! Dost ek dusre ko tweet nahi karte kya? Kya time pass chal raha hai yeh 😆 — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) November 30, 2021

How are Shreya Ghoshal and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal related?

Parag Agrawal was promoted to become the chief executive officer of Twitter from the chief technology officer after Jack Dorsey left the position. Parag Agrawal received congratulatory messages from the entire country and even some Bollywood celebs. However, it was Shreya Ghoshal's tweet that caught the most attention. The Chaka Chak singer wrote, "Congrats @paraga. So proud of you!! Big day for us, celebrating this news."

Congrats @paraga So proud of you!! Big day for us, celebrating this news♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/PxRBGQ29q4 — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) November 29, 2021

Soon after, Twitter was flooded with years old screenshots of Shreya Ghoshal and Parag Agrawal's tweets. One of them was from 2010 when Shreya Ghoshal introduced Parag Agrawal to her fans and asked them to wish him a happy birthday. In return, Parag Agrawal called Shreya Ghoshal influential and claimed he received many birthday messages after her Tweet. Shreya Ghoshal referred to Parag Agrawal as her childhood friend.

Several photos of the two friends also surfaced on the Internet. One of them was a 2015 post by Parag Agrawal. In the picture, Twitter CEO, Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya were seen donning ethnic ensembles.

Image: Instagram/@paraga