Sidhu Moosewala's Parents Give Endearing Tribute To Son; Get Late Singer's Tattoo Inked

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder sent shock waves across the country with fans and his contemporaries still trying to cope with the huge loss. The passing away of the flamboyant singer has created a deep void in the hearts of all including his parents. There have been several occasions when Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh broke down publicly while foldly remembering his son.

Now, in the loving memory of his musician son, his father Balkaur Singh paid an emotional tribute to the late star by getting his face tattooed on his arm. A video shared on the late singer's Instagram page has gone viral all over social media, leaving millions of his fans emotional while remembering the iconic singer.

Sidhu Moosewala's father gets son's face inked

Since the brutal murder of the Punjabi singer-turned-politician, people have been commemorating him in different styles. From getting their vehicles painted to reciting his acclaimed songs, fans along with stars from the film fraternity have been showing their love towards the late star.

Recently, Mosewala's grieving father, Balkaur Singh, shared a video showing a tattoo artist inking the late star's portrait on his arm.

Besides the sketch, Balkaur Singh also inscribed 'Sarwan Putt' (obedient son) on his arm. Sidhu Moose Wala's mother Charn Kaur also got 'Sarwan Putt' inked on her arm. Reportedly, the parents got tattoos from the artist who had made inked Sidhu Moosewala.

As the video started to get momentum on social media, fans heaped praises on the parents while sending their prayers across. One of the users who is an avid follower of the late singer commented, " I UNDERSTAND HOW THE PARENTS FEEL THE PARENTS FEEL THE LOSS OF THEIR CHILD. (sic)"

"Can't ever understand their pain. May god gives them immense strength (sic)," another social media user commented.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old who had earned a lot of fame, love, and international recognition, was honoured with the Dada Saheb Phalke Iconic Award posthumously. Singer Afsana Khan, who shared a brother-sister bond with Sidhu, and her husband Saajz received the award on behalf of Moosewala which was a really emotional moment for the audience and fans sitting at the event.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Moosewala, the singer-politician who had joined the Congress months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa district.

After the killing of Moosewala on May 29, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder. Three shooters have been arrested in the case while two shooters have been killed in an encounter with police. The sixth shooter allegedly involved in the Punjabi singer's murder is still absconding.

