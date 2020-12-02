Silk Smitha's Birthday: Here Are 10 Of Her Most Fantastic On-screen Characters

Vijayalakshmi Vadlapatla, stage name Silk Smitha (December 2, 1960- September 23, 1996) was a very popular Indian actor, predominantly known for working in South Indian movies. Silk Smitha's movies have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt.

She was considered to be one of the most sought-after erotic actors in the 1980s. In a career spanning over 17 years, the actor appeared in 450 movies of many different languages. Today, on Silk Smitha’s birthday, here are some of the most fantastic characters played by actor Silk Smitha on-screen that fans would love to know about.

Silk Smitha’s best movies

Vandichakkaram (1980)

Vandichakkaram is a Tamil language movie, directed by K Vijayan. The movie casts debutant Silk Smitha, Saritha, and Sivakumar as the lead characters. This movie got Silk Smitha huge fame and also her stage name “Silk” that was her character’s name in this movie. Silk Smitha’s portrayal of a bar girl won the hearts of millions of people and she successfully made a place for herself in the industry.

Moondram Pirai (1982)

Moondram Pirai is a Tamil language romantic drama movie, written and directed by Balu Mahendra. The movie casts Silk Smitha, Sridevi, Kamal Haasan, Poornam Vishwanathan, and YG Mahendran as the lead characters. Silk Smitha was cast to play the character of Mrs Viswanathan, the school headmaster’s wife in this movie. The National Award-winning movie was remade in Hindi, where Silk Smitha, Sridevi, and Kamal Haasan reprised their roles.

Sakalakala Vallavan (1982)

Sakalakala Vallavan is a Tamil language masala drama movie, directed by SP Muthuraman. The movie cast Silk Smitha, Kamal Haasan, Ambika, Raveendran, Tulasi, and VK Ramasamy as the lead characters. Silk Smitha was cast to play the character of Lalitha in the movie that was later remade in the Hindi language.

Jaani Dost (1983)

Jaani Dost is a Hindi language action drama movie, directed by K Raghavendra Rao. The movie cast Silk Smitha, Sridevi, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, and Shakti Kapoor as the lead characters. Silk Smitha was cast to play the character of Laila in the movie.

Adutha Varisu (1983)

Adutha Varisu is a Tamil language family drama movie, directed by SP Muthuraman. The movie cast Silk Smitha, Sridevi, and Rajinikanth as the lead characters. In this movie, Silk Smitha was cast to play the character of Usha and featured in the popular song Vaazhga. One more song titled Pesa Koodathu from the movie featured Silk Smitha and Rajinikanth.

Paayum Puli (1983)

Paayum Puli is a Tamil language martial arts movie, directed by SP Muthuraman. The movie cast Silk Smitha, Radha, and Rajinikanth as the lead characters. Silk Smitha was seen playing the character of Usha in the movie. The actor also featured with Rajinikanth in popular songs like Aadi Maasa Kaathadikka and Vaa Vaa Maama from the movie.

Silk Silk Silk (1983)

Silk Silk Silk is a Tamil language movie, directed by YV Gopikrishnan. The movie cast Silk Smitha, Bhanuchander, and Raghuvaran as the lead characters. The movie proved to be a big break for both the actors, Silk Smitha and Raghuvaran.

Miss Pamela (1989)

Miss Pamela is a Malayalam language romantic drama movie, directed by Kottayam Chellappan. The movie cast Silk Smitha, B. Thyagarajan, Vijayaragavan, and Jagannadha Varma as the lead characters. Silk Smitha was cast opposite Thiagarajan in the movie and the audience loved this new on-screen pairing.

Halli Meshtru (1992)

Halli Meshtru is a Kannada language romantic comedy-drama movie, directed by Mohan Manju. The movie cast Silk Smitha, Ravichandra, Bindiya, Balakrishna, and Thoogudeepa Srinivas as the lead characters. The movie is a remake of the Tamil language movie, Mundhanai Mudichu (1983).

Spadikam (1995)

Spadikam is a Malayalam language action drama movie, written and directed by Bhadran. The movie cast Silk Smitha, Mohanlal, Thilakan, Urvashi, Spadikam George, K. P. A. C. Lalitha, Rajan P. Dev, Nedumudi Venu, Chippy, and V. K. Sreeraman as the lead characters. Silk Smitha was cast to play the character of Laila in the movie.

