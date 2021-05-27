Simu Liu On The ‘legend’ Who Tracked Him Down On Parking Lot To Sign 'illegal' Nunchucks

On May 26, 2021, Canadian actor, writer and stuntman Simu Liu took to his official Twitter handle and reacted to the person who tracked him down in Sherman Oaks' parking lot. The actor informed his fans and followers about the incident where he was asked to sign his nunchucks, which is a throwing weapon (two sticks linked loosely with a fine rope) in nunchaku. The actor also revealed that his nunchucks were "illegal" in California and had to be smuggled in. Liu called him a 'legend'.

Simu Liu on signing illegal nunchucks of a fan

To the dude who tracked me down in a Sherman Oaks parking lot and asked me to sign his nunchucks which were illegal in the State of California and had to be smuggled in... you are an absolute legend. — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) May 26, 2021

Simu wrote about the incident on the micro-blogging site. He addressed the tweet to the person who followed him in Sherman Oaks' parking lot and further asked him to sign his nunchucks. He concluded his tweet, "You are an absolute legend". Many fans reacted to Simu Liu's latest tweet. Seeing many fans questioning if the actor promoted two 'illegal' activities- stalking and smuggling, Liu clarified himself with a simple tweet. He wrote that "he was a bit taken aback but it made for a good story". He added, "he was very respectful".

Oh don’t get me wrong I was a bit taken aback... but goddamnit it made for a good story. And he was very respectful. — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) May 26, 2021

Did actor @SimuLiu just encourage 2 illegal activities (Stalking & Smuggling)? Or Did actor outwit a frame if a crime is committed by making it known his name & fingerprints weren't associate with a crime? 😂 Although the police would ask why would you sign it if you knew it was — Raul MacBeth (@RMacBeth) May 26, 2021

Many of his fans and followers revealed that they were unaware of the fact that carrying nunchucks was illegal. Several of them exclaimed that it was time for him to get "security and bodyguards". A netizen chipped in that "two sticks tied together are far more dangerous than an innocent rifle".

What if he had different intentions but then he pretended to need your autograph after you noticed him — Skarlet Bloodthirsty (@Rua_Lar) May 26, 2021

illegal. But in defense @SimuLiu can always can claim he was shocked & scared and did as he wanted. Time for security / bodyguards. — Raul MacBeth (@RMacBeth) May 26, 2021

Two sticks tied together are far more dangerous than an innocent rifle. — ᴬᵃʳᵒⁿ isolating from a ᶜʳᵒʷᵈ. (@Guy_in_crowd) May 26, 2021

Was he wearing a trench coat and hat? That was a Ninja Turtle dude. Probably getting the sig for his little brother. Still a legend. pic.twitter.com/7VzmdaODMQ — Sion Valentine (@SinfulKnight) May 26, 2021

On the work front, Liu is popular for his performance as Jung Kim in CBC's sitcom, Kim's Convenience. The actor has received several nominations for his performance in Blood and Water at the ACTRA Awards and Canadian Screen Awards. The list of Simu Liu's movies includes Pacific Rim, and Women is Losers. He will next be seen as Shang-Chi in the upcoming MCU film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This also makes him the first Asian actor to lead a Marvel film. The upcoming superhero film also features Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. It is slated to release this year in the month of September as a part of MCU's Phase Four.

