Simu Liu On The ‘legend’ Who Tracked Him Down On Parking Lot To Sign 'illegal' Nunchucks

Simu Liu took to his official Twitter handle and reacted to the person who tracked him in Sherman Oaks' parking lot to sign his 'illegal' nunchucks. Take a look

On May 26, 2021, Canadian actor, writer and stuntman Simu Liu took to his official Twitter handle and reacted to the person who tracked him down in Sherman Oaks' parking lot. The actor informed his fans and followers about the incident where he was asked to sign his nunchucks, which is a throwing weapon (two sticks linked loosely with a fine rope) in nunchaku. The actor also revealed that his nunchucks were "illegal" in California and had to be smuggled in. Liu called him a 'legend'.

Simu Liu on signing illegal nunchucks of a fan

Simu wrote about the incident on the micro-blogging site. He addressed the tweet to the person who followed him in Sherman Oaks' parking lot and further asked him to sign his nunchucks. He concluded his tweet, "You are an absolute legend". Many fans reacted to Simu Liu's latest tweet. Seeing many fans questioning if the actor promoted two 'illegal' activities- stalking and smuggling, Liu clarified himself with a simple tweet. He wrote that "he was a bit taken aback but it made for a good story". He added, "he was very respectful". 

Many of his fans and followers revealed that they were unaware of the fact that carrying nunchucks was illegal. Several of them exclaimed that it was time for him to get "security and bodyguards". A netizen chipped in that "two sticks tied together are far more dangerous than an innocent rifle". 

On the work front, Liu is popular for his performance as Jung Kim in CBC's sitcom, Kim's Convenience. The actor has received several nominations for his performance in Blood and Water at the ACTRA Awards and Canadian Screen Awards. The list of Simu Liu's movies includes Pacific Rim, and Women is Losers. He will next be seen as Shang-Chi in the upcoming MCU film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This also makes him the first Asian actor to lead a Marvel film. The upcoming superhero film also features Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. It is slated to release this year in the month of September as a part of MCU's Phase Four. 

