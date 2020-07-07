Singapore Cinemas Schedule 'Peninsula' Among First Releases As They Finally Reopen

Singapore cinemas are all set to reopen soon and screen their first film. The city of Singapore has taken its first steps towards normalcy by reopening the theatres which will follow COVID-19 safety protocols. According to a news portal, multiple safety measures will be followed during this period as the cinemas get back into operation once again. The news portal also claimed that several major Singapore cinemas have agreed and announced that they will be reopening between July 13 and July 15, according to a news portal.

Singapore cinemas to reopen with Train to Busan sequel

The first film to be screened at the Singapore cinemas will most likely be Train to Busan sequel Peninsula. The Korean film had created quite a buzz among its audiences. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on July 15. Prior to the pandemic, release dates for Tenet and Mulan too were set, however, these were eventually postponed to later dates. Several safety measures will be followed by the theatres to ensure complete safety of guests attending to watch the film. On March 26, cinema halls were closed down in Singapore due to the increasing numbers of infected people due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the cinemas have now agreed to reopen and have also put forth a few rules, according to a news portal.

The cinema halls will be limited to a maximum capacity of 50 people at a time. Despite theatres being reopened, people will be advised to wear face masks at all times while in the theatre premises. One can only take the mask off while eating or drinking beverages. A group of a maximum of 5 people will be allowed to sit together, only if they are family or friends. If they are not, guests will be asked to maintain a one-meter distance from each other while watching the film in cinemas, according to a news portal. Several other guidelines too have been laid down by various individual theatres which abide by these general rules. The country has also advised theatres to carry out temperature checks and to also use the government-issued “SafeEntry” application. Increased sanitization measures will also be looked into during this process, according to a news portal.

