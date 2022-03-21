Russia-Ukraine war has transcended into the 26th day with continued shelling reported in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, and other significant cities. In the recent claims made by Ukraine, the Russian military had stolen 5 grain-laden ships, carrying tens of thousands of tonnes of grains, from the Berdyansk port. Currently, Ukrainian nationals in large numbers are fighting to defend the sovereignty of their homeland from the invading Russian forces whereas many have fled the country and thousands have lost their lives. Many who moved to neighbouring countries are currently seeking shelters, triggering a refugee crisis like never before.

Cher extends support for Ukrainian refugees

Amid the continuing crisis in war-torn Ukraine, American singer Cher recently extended her support for the refugees who fled the country. The singer has offered her residence to the refugees, urging other celebrities to contribute whatever they can on their part. Taking to her Twitter handle, Cher wrote, "I Would Like to Sponsor Ukrainian Families in My Home." The singer further stated that the refugees seeking shelter will be provided with proper care.

I Would Like to Sponsor

Ukrainian Families in My Home.They Would Be Safe & Cared For.MANY PEOPLE IN MY POSITION NEED TO STEP UP TO THE PLATE.IF I WAS ALONE OR WITH MY CHILDREN,& WE WERE TRAUMATIZED,I WOULD

HOPE SOMEONE LIKE ME

TO TAKE CARE OF US. — Cher (@cher) March 18, 2022

The Believe fame even asked other celebs to step up to the plate. She wrote, "Many people in my position need to step up to the plate. If I was alone or with my children,& we were traumatized, I would hope someone like me to take care of us."

'I see why Putin is Trumps HERO': Cher

Not just this, Cher even condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to invade Ukraine. In a series of tweet made by the Strong Enough singer, she wrote, "Why r we shocked that Putin kidnapped Ukrainians & forced them into concentration camps?" she continued,

"IN RUSSIA.WE’VE WATCHED HIM TURN THEIR CITY 2 DUST,KILL CHILDREN,PREGNANT WOMAN,GIVE NO, FOOD,HEAT.ITS STALIN/HITLER PLAY.A SOUL IS SOMETHING UR BORN WITH.I SEE WHY PUTIN IS trumps HERO".

WHY R WE SHOCKED THAT PUTIN KIDNAPPED UKRAINIANS & FORCED THEM IN2

CONCENTRATION CAMPS, IN RUSSIA.WE’VE WATCHED HIM TURN THEIR CITY 2 DUST,KILL CHILDREN,PREGNANT WOMAN,GIVE NO💧💧, FOOD,HEAT.ITS STALIN/HITLER PLAY📕.A SOUL IS SOMETHING UR BORN WITH.I SEE WHY PUTIN IS trumps HERO — Cher (@cher) March 20, 2022

Benedict Cumberbatch urges people to help Ukrainians

Joining the list of celebrities including Cher, and expressing opinion on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, actor Benedict Cumberbatch recently urged people to come forward and help the Ukrainians displaced by the Russian Invasion. In a conversation with Sky News, he listed some ways to help the Ukraine refugees and urged people to do their bit. The Sherlock actor said, "We all need... to do more than wear a badge. We need to donate, we need to pressure our politicians to continue to create some kind of a haven here for people who are suffering." "Everyone needs to do as much as they can... there's been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes, I hope to be part of that myself."

Image: Instagram/@VicSNJensen/AP