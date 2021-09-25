Singer Kelly Price Is 'safe' After Her Mysterious Disappearance; Here's What Had Happened

American Gospel singer Kelly Price has now been confirmed safe by law enforcement after she went mysteriously missing last week. The National Crime Information Centre of the US had earlier listed Price as a missing person after a welfare check conducted at her home last Saturday. However, the singer has now been confirmed safe, according to The Sun.

Earlier, Cobb County officials, Georgia, had conducted a welfare check at Price's house and had marked her missing. The singer had mysteriously disappeared after she was discharged from a hospital she was being treated in, "without her family's knowledge." The singer was admitted to the hospital earlier in August after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. Price last posted on social media on 29 July, when she revealed that she had contracted COVID-19.

Here’s what happened to Kelly Price

The gospel singer was nowhere to be found for the past few weeks and the National Crime Information Centre of the US had listed the singer as a missing person. Price posted a video on social media on 29 July revealing she had tested positive for COVID-19 and said that she was struggling with symptoms. Later, the singer’s family confirmed that she was hospitalised with symptoms and went on to be admitted to the ICU as her condition worsened. The family had revealed to TMZ, that they were in touch with the singer in August and her children had visited the hospital several times to see her.

Later, the hospital authorities informed Price's daughters that she was discharged even though she hadn't fully recovered. The family claimed that they have not seen or heard from Price since the discharge. Price's family raised doubts about the singer's boyfriend having a hand in her disappearance. Following this, the police officials then conducted a background check and talked to her fiancé. However, the officials confirmed that there was no “evidence of foul play” at her home and the case needed further investigation. Now, the singer has been confirmed safe by law enforcement, even though her whereabouts are yet to be made public.

Kelly Price missing?

The question, “Is Kelly price dead?” flooded the internet over the last couple of weeks as there was no information on the singer for the time period. The 48-year-old, who has always been active on social media had not come online for over a month, raising fans' worries. Earlier, Price had taken to Instagram to reveal that she was now engaged. However, the singer revealed minimal information about her boyfriend. The mystery around her new fiance played a part in the 'missing case' saga.

Kelly Price was earlier married to Jeffrey Rolle Sr. for 23 years. Rolle was Price’s husband and manager. However, the duo broke up in 2015 and Price announced that she was filing for a divorce. The duo is parents to 29-year-old son Jeffrey Rolle, Jr. and 27-year-old daughter Jonia Rolle. Price’s current boyfriend/ fiancé’s identity is a mystery as she kept it away from her fans. While the singer's fans are now relieved about her return to safety, some are demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.

