Singer KJ Yesudas’ Brother KJ Justin Found Dead In The Kochi Backwaters

KJ Justin, the younger brother of famous singer KJ Yesudas, was found dead in the backwaters in Vallarpadam in Kochi on Wednesday. The 62-year-old was reportedly going through depression and police suspects that he died committing suicide. Reports say that Justin had been in depression since the death of his son.

Singer Yesudas' brother found dead in Kochi backwaters

According to reports, KJ Justin was in a severe financial crisis. The police were informed on Wednesday morning that a body had been found floating in the water. Later that evening, Justin’s family had filed a missing person’s complaint after he did not return home on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday evening, the police recovered the body from the backwaters in Vallarpadam and informed his family. The family went to the hospital and confirmed that it was Justin. However, there is no official announcement about Yesudas's brother's death cause. Justin’s body was then taken to the mortuary at Ernakulam General Hospital and a post-mortem is underway.

About KJ Justin

Reports say that KJ Yesudas's brother Justin's family lived near the St. Anthony's Church in Kakkanad. As Justin did not return home that night, the family in pressure began investigating his whereabouts. When Yesudas' relatives approached the Thrikkakara police, they were informed about the body of a man of similar age and features. Justin's relatives have identified the body which was preserved at the Ernakulam General Hospital.

A report states a sub-inspector saying that the postmortem suggests it's death by drowning. According to reports, Justin's body is kept in the mortuary for postpartum and Yesudas, who is currently in Chennai, will visit them on Friday. Justin's family had informed police that he had been showing suicidal tendencies for that last few days due to financial reasons and his son’s death.

Justin is the son of musician and playwright Augustine Joseph and Elizabeth and Gigi is his wife. Apart from KJ Yesudas, Justin has six other siblings. His other siblings are Anthappan, Mani, Jayamma, the late Babu and Pushpa.

(Image courtesy: Nayanthara.Kurian Instagram)

