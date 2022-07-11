Sini Shetty Says She Aims To Showcase India's 'authenticity & Culture' At 71st Miss World Pageant

Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) Femina Miss India World 2022 winner Sini Shetty says her aim is to showcase India's "authenticity and culture" globally.

The 21-year-old, who was born and raised in Mumbai, was crowned Miss India World last week. She will now represent the country at the 71st Miss World pageant.

In an interview with PTI, Shetty -- whose family roots are in Karnataka-- said she is aware of the responsibilities attached to the pageantry.

"I believe that with this title of Miss India comes with great responsibility and for now my sole focus would be on representing India at an international level.

"There's a lot to be spoken about our country, to represent the authenticity and the culture with a tint of my unique self. As at that stage, I would be the spokesperson for India," she said.

Last year, Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe, becoming the third Indian to win the title after Sushmita Sen (1994) and Lara Dutta (2000).

In 2017, Haryana's Manushi Chhillar won the title of Miss World.

Shetty said she considers Sandhu as her "inspiration".

"Our reigning Miss Universe has represented India and made us all proud. There's a lot to learn from her... There's no pressure but just a responsibility to represent India and its originality in the best possible way," she added.

Shetty, a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, said pageantry was a childhood dream but it took a backseat due to her academic pursuits.

The pageant winner worked in the corporate sector after finishing her bachelor's degree in accounts and finance from S K Somaiya College.

But when she got to know that the registrations were open for Femina Miss India 2022, she decided to try her luck.

"At some point in her life, every girl dreams of being a Miss India, but some dreams get lost in the hustle. My life is all about identifying opportunities and grabbing them.

"A notification popped up on my phone saying the registrations are open for Femina Miss India 2022, and my gut feeling said this would be a great opportunity for me and the rest is history," she added.

Shetty said her family has been a constant support throughout her journey.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SINISHETTYY)