Social Media Influencer Prateek Khatri Passes away In A Road Accident, Fans Pay Tribute

Social Media influencer Prateek Khatri has died in a car accident. Confirming the news, his friends Aashika Bhatia and Bhawika Motwani shared throwback pictures with them. They also paid condolences to his family and friends with the social media post. Here is everything to know about content creator Prateek Khatri.

Prateek Khatri passes away in a road accident, fans pay tribute

According to a report by Newsd, content creator Prateek Khatri passed away in a road accident on October 6, 2020, Tuesday at night. Numerous fans, followers, and friends of Khatri paid tribute to him through social media posts on the photo-sharing platform. They mourned his loss with throwback photos and videos.

Prateek Khatri’s friends and celebrities Aashika Bhatia, Bhawika Motwani, and Amir Siddiqui took to Instagram and shared their old pictures with him through their official handles. Actor Aashika Bhatia wrote a heart-breaking caption with her throwback selfie with the late content creator.

She penned, “It's hard to believe ðŸ˜”ðŸ’” RIP ðŸ™.” Bhatia added sad emoticons alongside the description of her photo with Prateek Khatri. She also shared stories remembering the social media star through her official account. Here is what she posted:

Meanwhile, Bhawika Motwani posted a happy picture with his late friend Prateek Khatri. She remembered him with a throwback photo and captioned it by writing RIP and dropped a broken heart emoticon. Check out her post after the demise of the social media influencer:

Similarly, content creator Amir Siddiqui took to Instagram and shared Prateek Khatri’s photo through the stories section of his official account. He wrote RIP Bantai alongside the snap and dropped sad smiley and a joined-hands emoticon. Here is what he shared:

Numerous fans and followers of Prateek Khatri dropped comments on his previous pictures. They also remembered the influencer with their response to the posts of his friends. Check them out:

