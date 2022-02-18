Sofia Jirau: 24-year-old Makes History As Victoria Secret's 1st Model With Down Syndrome

The 24-year-old Puerto Rican model, Sofía Jirau, has achieved a new milestone in her career by getting featured in the International lingerie brand Victoria's Secret. The young model also made history by becoming the first model with Down syndrome to be hired by the popular American lingerie and beauty brand. The brand is known for its stylish and exquisite lingerie as well as its talked about runway shows.

Models like Kendell Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Candice Swanepoel and more, who are counted amongst the highest-paid models in the world, are known to be associated with the brand. Meet the young model winning hearts on the internet by making history at Victoria's Secret.

Sofía Jirau- Victoria's Secret's first model with Down syndrome

The young model is a part of the luxurious brand's Love Cloud campaign which also includes 18 other women celebrating diverse body types. Sharing her picture from the photoshoot, Jirau expressed her happiness of being part of the venture and making history on an international platform. She wrote, ''One day I dreamed of it, I worked on it and today it is a dream come true. I can finally tell you my big secret… I am the first Victoria's Secret model with Down syndrome! 💗''

Exclaiming, ''Inside and out there are no limits'', she continued, ''Thanks to all of you for always supporting me in my projects. Thanks to @victoriassecret for seeing me as a #NoLimits model and making me part of the Love Cloud Collection inclusion campaign. This is just the beginning, now it's formed!''

What is Down syndrome?

As per CDC, Down syndrome, also referred to as Trisomy 21, is a condition where a person is born with an extra chromosome, a small package of genes in our body. These chromosomes are responsible for how a baby's body will form and function and a baby is typically born with 46 chromosomes. Although people with down syndrome look and act similar, each person is born with Down syndrome have a lifelong intellectual disability.

More about model Sofía Jirau

According to the young model's website, she started her career in March 2019 and debuted in 2020 at New York Fashion Week. She went on to model for a number of brands, being one of the few models with down syndrome to do so. The young model also turned into an entrepreneur after she launched her own online store called Alavett.

Jirau also opened up about inspiring people on her website. She wrote, ''For me, the most important thing about fulfilling my dreams is to show people around the world that there are no limits and to inspire them to pursue their own dreams. This is why I always say "Inside and out there are no limits" to motivate people to break through their self-imposed limitations.''

(Image: Instagram/@sofiajirau)