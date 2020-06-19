Sohail Khan Files Defamation Case Against Abhinav Singh Kashyap For 'baseless Allegations'

Actor-producer Sohail Khan has filed a defamation case against filmmaker Abhinav Singh Kashyap for his allegations that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family have bullied him professionally and sabotaged his career.

The director opened up about bitter professional experiences following the social media probe into the reasons for actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide earlier this week. Kashyap wrote a scathing post in which he alleged that Salman Khan and his family have been bullying him and accused them of sabotaging his career in the film industry.

Earlier this week, Abhinav Singh Kashyap had alleged that Salman Khan and his brothers sabotaged his projects after he directed the 2010 film Dabangg. He claimed, "The reason I moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago is that Arbaaz Khan in collusion with Sohail Khan and family was trying to take control of my career by bullying me. Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films that I was signed up with by personally calling their head Mr. Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me. I had to return the signing money to Shree Ashtavinayak films and moved to Viacom Pictures. They did the same thing."

Recently, in an interview with a leading news portal, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan had opened up over these allegations and revealed his plan to take legal action against Abhinav Kashyap for spreading lies. Arbaaz also said they had taken legal action earlier too when he had posted about stepping down from the franchise and differences with Khan brothers. The actor revealed that they have parted ways with him professionally since they began work on Dabangg 2.

Even veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, Salman Khan's father, reacted to the allegations while speaking to a leading entertainment daily and revealed that he doesn’t want to waste his time in reacting to what Kashyap says. Moreover, Salim Khan expressed anger on the fact that Abhinav Singh Kashyap has added his name in the statement and lashed out at him saying that maybe Abhinav doesn’t know his father’s name. Salim Khan exclaimed sarcastically that his father's name is Rashid Khan and that Kashyap should add the names of their forefathers too in his statement.

