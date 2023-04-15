Sonal Mansingh Says 'classical Dance Easiest Way To Know Indian Culture' | EXCLUSIVE

Indian classical dancer Sonal Mansingh opened up on her professional journey as a dancer and how she feels classical dance is the easiest way to get to know Indian culture. In an interview with Republic World, The Padma Shri awardee was asked about the difference between a good dancer and a legendary dancer. To this, Sonal replied, “It should become your yatra (journey), for the rest of your life, in which you have dedication, discipline, hard work and passion. I believe that discipline should be present in everyone’s life. Especially since you belong from the army, the discipline you have learnt in the army is helping you in every point of your life. Similarly dance has that discipline, plus you have a teacher student ritual in dance.”

“Indian classical dance is something where everything is necessary, it is amazing. I feel the easiest way to know Indian culture is through its Indian classical dance. You get to know india. Talks like this that learn dance, you have worked a lot, you have earned a name. I have seen people like this that you were a robe . You come down off the stage and then take that robe off. I have seen people like this as well,” she added.

"Constant innovation, constant thinking, constant research"

Talking about her mantra to maintain the 60 years of fame, the member of parliament said, “About which we talked, discipline. We need Certain hours to be dedicated to your physical health be it exercise yoga or whatever it is. There is a second aspect on which I pay attention. You parrot only those things that you learn. Constant innovation, constant thinking, constant research. At the request of friends from 2009 I started singing, I started acting, I explained things to people. There is a phrase from Bhagwat Gita where an anaconda poisons the river, this is a conversation of river pollution and Krishna fought that and he vanquished the pollution.”

“I love to explain Indian historical stories. Every story has a message to give. People don’t know words today. It has beauty, depth, enjoyment and knowledge in the stories. Everyone has limits inside themselves but that does not mean that you sit in a serious mode. We laugh, we joke around. The joy of living is the art of living. This is a very big thing. This is what we have learnt,” added Sonal Mansingh.