Sonam Kapoor Invited By UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak For UK-India Week 

Sonam Kapoor is all set to represent the country once again in the UK. The actress has been invited by UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. She was also previously part of King Charles III's coronation concert.

Sonam Kapoor attended the coronation concert held at the Windsor Castle earlier this year and introduced the choir performers of the Commonwealth.

The actress has bee invited as a representative of India by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak himself.

Kapoor currently partially resides in London with husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu, spending the rest of her time in Mumbai.

Rishi Sunak is the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the UK, making this event and invite all the more noteworthy.

Sonam Kapoor to be a part of UK Prime Minister's reception



After the King's coronation concert, Sonam Kapoor is all set to attend yet another big-banner event in the UK. This time around, the actress has been personally invited by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to grace the event. This comes as part of the UK-India week of 2023. The reception is dated to be held on June 28.

Rishi Sunak himself will be hosting the reception at his official residence and office - 10 Downing Street. This effort is part of the India Global Forum hosted UK-India week. Sonam's presence there on behalf of the country will be with the objective of representing India's global cultural imprint.

2023 marks the fifth UK-India week



UK-India week is a flagship event of the Indian Global Forum with this year marking its fifth edition. The objective of this effort entails honouring the ties shared by both countries coupled with a spot-lighting of areas and issues which will strengthen this bilateral equation. The UK-India week will take place between June 26 to June 30.