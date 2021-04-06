Song Hye-Kyo's Instagram Photos Are Proof That The Actor Hasn't Aged At All | See Pictures

Actor Song Hye-Kyo is a household name in the native of South Korea. The star is well-loved for her Korean dramas including The Queens, Full House, Autumn in My Heart and more. Song Hye-Kyo has also become one of the major style icons for her fan army and had been previously named in Asia’s Most Stylish 2020 list. When it comes to beauty and fashion, the actor’s Instagram has become a source of inspiration amongst her loyal fan base.

Song continues to remain in one of the top spots of popular Korean actors because of her acting prowess. Even after being a part of the Korean film industry for over two decades, the actor still appears as a teenager and her Instagram profile is a testimony to it. The actor will turn 40 in the month of November this year, but her face shows no signs of ageing. Here’s taking a quick look at Song Hye-Kyo's Instagram pictures that will make you believe she is younger than her actual age.

This post features a slew of stunning photographs from one of the actor’s recent photoshoot. A mirror is used as a prop while clicking the pictures. Donning a white ensemble, the actor shares a subtle smile as the camera captures her.

Here, Song Hye-Kyo can be seen donning vivid attires with florals being the theme of her photoshoot. In one of the pictures, the DOT star can be seen holding a flower, while in another she poses in front of a humungous flowery background. Take a look at it:

Here’s a collection of a few other posts which gives an intimate look at the actor’s glass skin glow. She appears to be smiling in a few photos and in others she can be seen giving major beauty goals to her Instagram family. Check out all the posts below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor will next feature in an upcoming South Korean romantic drama titled, Now, We Are Breaking Up. Apart from her, the show will also star Jang Ki-young and Kim Joo-hun in pivotal roles. The plot of the show highlights the process of falling in love and the period of breakup. The show is scheduled for a release later this year.

(Promo Image Source: Song Hye-Kyo's Instagram & Picture Credit: HongJangHyun STUDIO)