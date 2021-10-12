Song Joong Ki On Attending BIFF For 1st Time In 10yrs: 'Wanted To Enjoy This Atmosphere'

Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki opened up about his latest film titled Space Sweepers in a recent interview with Star News. After attending the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in 2012 for his film titled A Werewolf Boy with director Jo Sung Hee, Joong Ki returned to the 26th BIFF this year as the opening ceremony’s host along with Park So-dam for his performance in Jo Sung Hee’s new film.

Song Joong Ki on attending Busan International Film Festival after 10 years

The Descendants of the Sun star Song Joong Ki explained that it is his first time coming to BIFF in over 10 years. He said that he saw A Werewolf Boy with Jo Sung Hee and Park Bo-young at the 'very back seat in theatres.' He added that he is very 'touched' to think that he will watch while sitting with the director again, however, the only difference will be that earlier he watched it with Bo-young, this time he will behave Jin Sun Kyu besides him. He joked, "The lineup is kind of gloomy," and added, "I’m excited to be with director Jo Sung Hee and Sun Kyu, whom I like.”

The South Korean actor expressed his happiness to return to the prestigious film festival and to be seeing renowned filmmakers and others from the entertainment industry put in all the effort to set up the event. Joong Ki also touched upon his complicated feelings of wanting to greet viewers but also facing the difficulty of doing so during tough times of COVID pandemic. He said he agreed to be the MC for the film festival because he 'wanted to enjoy the atmosphere' and that he is 'happy to meet audiences.'

Joong Ki also mentioned that it’s a shame that Yoo Hae Jin and Kim Tae Ri couldn’t join them at the BIFF. He explained that he had been surprised by the mixed responses for his latest film Space Sweepers as well as the fact that many people from all over the world had seen it, making him curious about the reason. Speaking about the success of his Netflix K-drama Vincenzo, Joong Ki commented, "I’m grateful, of course, but I’m also curious. Since I only hear that people like it, it doesn’t sink in."

The actor also revealed during his plane ride to Cyprus for his upcoming film Bogotá, he had seen three people next to him watching Squid Game. He explained, "Seeing that, I got the thought that foreigners also must have watched Space Sweepers just like that." He added that he was 'happy' to hear that the recently released survival K-drama is 'popular,' even though it’s a project that has no relation to him. The award-winning actor added that he felt the impact and thought that foreign viewers watched his new film and 'enjoyed it.' He said that he realised that he should do even better with a 'greater sense of responsibility in the future.'

