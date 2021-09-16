Song Joong Ki, Park So Dam Turn Hosts For Busan International Film Festival's Opening

South Korean stars Song Joong-Ki and Park So-Dam will be seen together turning hosts for the opening ceremony of the much-awaited 26th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), which is slated to commence in October 2021. The organisers finally confirmed the duo's name on Thursday, September 16, after several reports had been making the rounds. As per the official website of the BIFF, the 10-day event will commence on October 6 and will run through October 15 in Busan, South Korea.

Both Song Joong Ki and Park So Dam have had previous experiences in hosting various K-Drama and K-Pop events. In a double celebration for Song Joong Ki, the actor's path-breaking sci-fi movie Space Sweepers is all set to premiere at the prestigious event. For the unversed, the Busan International Film Festival is a highly significant festival in Asia, with a special focus on introducing fresh faces from the Asian countries.

Song Joong Ki, Park So-dam to host BIFF, 2021

The organisers of the festival's 26th edition took to their official Twitter handle and confirmed the South Korean stars being on board as the opening ceremony's hosts. As per the official website, the ceremony will be held in adherence to the COVID-19 safety measures at the Busan Cinema Center on the night of October 6.

제26회 부산국제영화제 개막식 사회자✨#BIFF Opening Ceremony Hosts!



한국을 대표하는 두 배우의 만남!

10월 6일 부산에서 함께해 주세요💖 pic.twitter.com/vrtRt3w6Lw — 부산국제영화제 BIFF (@busanfilmfest) September 16, 2021

Song is also widely acclaimed for his famous Korean dramas like Descendants of the Sun and Sungkyunkwan Scandal, as well as his most recent appearance in Netflix’s legal crime series Vincenzo. His stunning performance in the 2021 space opera, Space Sweepers, which was also released on Netflix has garnered attention.

On the other hand, Park was a part of the trailblazing South Korean film Parasite, helming the role of Ki-Jung, the youngest daughter of the film's Kim family. Apart from starring in multiple Academy Award-winning movies, she has appeared in films like The Royal Tailor and The Silenced.

More about the 26th Busan International Film Festival

As per PTI reports, the latest BIFF event will be screening a whopping 223 films from around 70 countries, 92 of them being world premieres, with 4 international premieres. From India, Shoojit Sircar’s production Deep6 as well as The Rapist by Aparna Sen, starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Rampal and Tanmay Dhanania have been selected to premiere as a part of the festival's 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section.

This year will also see a novel 'On Screen' section which will feature highly anticipated dramas which will play on video streaming platforms. Dramas like Hellbound, My Name and Forbidden have been roped in to launch the segment.

