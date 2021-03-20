Song Joong-ki Will Be Seen Speaking In Italian In The Popular Netflix K-drama 'Vincenzo'

Actor Song Joong-ki will be speaking Italian in the next Netflix K drama series. The actor, who has amassed a huge fan following, left his fans in splits after an online press announcement. According to Cosmopolitan, it has been confirmed that Song Joong-ki will be speaking in Italian in the series Vincenzo. The actor also took up Italian classes to perfect the language for the upcoming series.

The series Vincenzo revolves around the titular character who, by profession, is a lawyer and an advisor to a crime boss. He was adopted as a child in Italy and eventually returned to South Korea for revenge. However, since the basic premise of the plot focuses on the fact that his character from Vincenzo was adopted by Italians, it came as a natural requirement for Song Joong-ki to learn the language. Further on as Vincenzo works for the Italian crime syndicate, it would require him to be fluent in the language. The actor would thus go on to get trained in speaking the language like a local to better adapt to his character.

In the same report by the portal, it was mentioned that Song Joong-ki found it quite difficult to pick up the language at the start. The actor told the portal that since he knew a little Spanish due to his previous work in films, he assumed learning Italian would be a bit easier. However, he soon realized that it is far from the truth and spent quite a while learning and perfecting his dialect for the role. Song Joong-ki in the past has played roles that would require him to speak a foreign language. For instance, his most popular works included Space Sweepers for which the actor learnt Spanish. He also speaks Spanish in the film Bogota.

Having said that, Song Joong-ki remarked that both the languages are extremely different. The actor said that it wasn't an easy job learning Italian however he felt the need to do it himself. He mentioned that his character is designed in such a way that he needed to be fluent in the language and thus he had to take up the task to learn Italian. Song Joong-ki said that while it was tough to learn the language, he nonetheless had fun with the process of doing so, according to the news portal.