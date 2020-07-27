Sonu Sood Gifts Tractor To Andhra Pradesh Farmer, Chandrababu Naidu Lauds His Efforts

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu has acknowledged the act of benevolence by Bollywood actor turned philanthropist Sonu Sood and taken charge of the farmer, Nageswara Rao's family. Through his tweet on Sunday, Naidu expressed how impressed he was by Sood's "inspiring effort" for the Chittoor farmer's family and stated that he will undertake the responsibility for ensuring the education of the farmer's daughters. On Sunday, Sonu Sood gifted a tractor to the farmer whose daughters were seen helping him plough the fields in a viral video.

Naidu shared, "Spoke with @SonuSood ji & applauded him for his inspiring effort to send a tractor to Nageswara Rao’s family in Chittoor District. Moved by the plight of the family, I have decided to take care of the education of the two daughters and help them pursue their dreams". The Dabangg actor promptly replied to the former CM of AP and thanked him for his encouraging words.

Thank you so much sir for all the encouraging words. Your kindness will inspire everyone to come forward and help the needy. Under your guidance millions will find a way to achieve their dreams. Keep inspiring sir. I look forward meeting you soon. 🙏🇮🇳 https://t.co/XruwFx1vy2 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 26, 2020

Due to COVID-19, people lost their employment and income. Farmers have no money for agriculture and Nageswara Rao is one such farmer from Rajuvaripalle village, Madanapalle Mandal in Chittoor district. He has no money to hire a tractor or oxen. So, his family joined in and started cultivation on their own. While the daughters, Vennela and Chandana pulled the plough, Nageswara Rao and his wife sowed the seeds.

The video of girls pulling the plough like oxen became viral on social media and caught the attention of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. In the first tweet, Sood announced that he will send a pair of ox to help but later said that the girls need to focus on their studies and will send a tractor instead.

Tomorrow morning he will have a pair of ox 🐂 to plough the fields. Let the girls focus on their education.. कल सुबह से दो बैल इसके खेत जोतेंगे. किसान हमारे देश का गौरव है।Protect them. 🙏 https://t.co/oWAbJIB1jD — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 26, 2020

Sonu Sood's efforts Sonu had started his mission to send migrants home during the lockdown by arranging numerous buses in March. Later, as trains and flights resumed, he sent multiple sets of people home through these modes of travel. He also donated 25,000 face shields to Maharashtra Police recently, apart from launching a platform for migrants to search jobs.

