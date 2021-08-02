South Korean Actor Jin Ki Joo To Romance Park Hae Jin In MBC's 'From Now On, Showtime!'

South Korean actor Jin Ki Joo is all set to join the Forest star Park Hae Jin in the upcoming MBC Korean drama titled From Now On, Showtime!. According to Soompi, Jin Ki Joo will be playing the female lead, Go Seul Hae, who is a passionate police officer with a mysterious secret. The K-drama is a fantasy romantic comedy about a magician and a female police officer. Read on to know more.

Jin Ki Joo joins Park Hae Jin in From Now On, Showtime!

Reportedly, earlier in May this year, the show makers announced that Hae Jin will be portraying the male lead, Cha Cha Woong, who is a magician with the ability to see and manipulate ghosts. The report suggests Jin Ki Joo's character, Go Seul Hae aims to join the criminal affairs division and works passionately on each case. Go Seul Hae then gets involved with the charismatic magician, Woong and an interesting tale unfold.

Jin Ki Joo made her acting debut with tvN drama titled Second 20s in the year 2015. She has been featured in several films such as Little Forest, and Midnight. Ki Joo has appeared in K-dramas like Wednesday 3.30 PM, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Come and Hug Me, The Secret Life of My Secretary, and Homemade Love Story. The actor has been praised for her acing her roles on screen.

Currently, Jin Ki Joo is busy promoting her latest flick, Midnight, after wrapping up the shoot of Homemade Love Story in the month of March 2021. According to the report, the South Korean actor's new project, From Now On, Showtime! marks her first-ever collaboration with Park Hae Jin. The plot that features a police officer and a magician has raised great anticipation for the upcoming K-drama. The new drama is currently in its final stages of casting. It is slated to premiere in the first half of 2022.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Park Hae Jin has appeared in numerous films and K-dramas. The list of popular television series includes Heaven & Earth, East of Eden, Seoyoung, My Daughter, Doctor Stranger, My Love from the Star, Bad Guys, Forest, Kkondae Intern, and others. He has Popcorn, and Secret Society of Men – Friends in the pipeline.

IMAGE: JIN KI JOO/ PARK HAE JIN'S INSTAGRAM

