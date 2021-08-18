South Korean Actor Kim Min-Kyung Passes Away At 61; Nature Of Death Yet To Be Revealed

Veteran South Korean actor Kim Min-Kyung has passed away at the age of 61, on August 16. The actor breathed her last in a hospital located in Seoul and her funeral took place on Wednesday, August 18, reported Soompi. The news of her demise was confirmed by her agency DaHong Entertainment via a Korean media outlet named OSEN. Read on to know how did Kim Min-Kyung passed away.

South Korean actor Kim Min-Kyung passes away on Monday

Kim Min-Kyung's age was 61. Recently, her agency DaHong Entertainment confirmed her demise in a statement. The agency revealed that she had been laid to rest in a hospital that is located in Seoul, South Korea on August 17. Her funeral took place today. The label, however, did not provide any further details on the cause of her passing.

Who is Kim Min-Kyung

Kim Min-Kyung was a renowned actor in the South Korean entertainment industry ever since she made her acting debut in the year 1979 with a theatrical troupe. She gained recognition as soon as she entered the industry. She has bagged numerous awards including the Best Newcomer Award at the 1981's Korea Theatre Festival.

Kim Min-Kyung career

The actor has appeared in numerous hit films and TV shows throughout her 42-year-long illustrious career. Her list of popular films include Evil Twin, Where The Truth Lies as well as Hello Stranger. Kim Min-Kyung was a household name because of her portrayal of amazing roles in popular K-dramas such as The Moon Embracing The Sun, When The Camellia Blooms, Diary Of A Prosecutor among others. The actor often portrayed the role of long-suffering yet understanding mothers.

She has also featured in several K-dramas and films in the recent past, like the thriller series Mouse. The series ended in the month of May this year. Min-Kyung appeared in A Good Supper that completed its 120-episode run in July 2021. She was last seen in the crime flick, Pipeline, which was released in June. Her upcoming thriller drama, Spiritwalker, is yet to be released later this year. Helmed by Yoon Jae-Geun, the film took home the award for excellence at the New York Asian Film Festival that was recently held.

IMAGE: SOOMPI TWITTER