South Korean Actor Sooyoung May Feature With Jang Keun Suk In 'Unexpected Country Diary'

South Korean actor Sooyoung may star opposite Jang Keun Suk in her upcoming K-drama titled, Unexpected Country Diary, reported Soompi. On August 2, 2021, industry representatives reported that the South Korean actor will be featured in the upcoming Kakao TV drama. Sooyoung's agency confirmed that the Run On actor received the casting offer, however, they revealed that she is "still reviewing" it.

Sooyoung may share a screen with Jang Keun Suk in a new k-drama

Responding to the reports, Sooyoung's agency Saram Entertainment clarified that the actor received a casting offer for Unexpected Country Diary, but she is "currently reviewing" the offer. The report suggests the upcoming K-drama is based on a web novel penned by Park Ha Min with the same title. It is a romance drama where a man originating from Seoul meets a policewoman while living in the countryside.

Sooyoung is offered the role of Ahn Ja Young, a policewoman who helps people when they are in need. Her character is a fearless one who is not afraid to accept new tasks. Earlier in the month of July 2021, Jang Keun Suk was confirmed to portray the male lead, Han Ji Yool, who is a veterinarian from the capital of South Korea. The new K-drama will be helmed by Jo Young Min who is known for Do You Like Brahms?. The script is penned by Baek Eun Kyung.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Sooyoung appeared in the JTBC's drama Run On from the year 2020 to 2021. She was also featured in Naver TV's web series titled So I Married the Anti-fan, alongside actor Choi Tae Joon. Sooyoung has also starred in the recent Netflix original series titled Move to Heaven. She has been featured in other popular dramas such as The Third Hospital, Dating Agency: Cyrano, My Spring Days, Squad 38, Tell Me What You Saw.

Sooyoung is also a member of the popular K-pop girl gang, Girls' Generation. She released her first solo track, Winter Breath in the year 2018. The actor and singer later quit SM Entertainment and moved to Saram Entertainment in the year 2019.

IMAGE: SOOYOUNG CHOI/ ASIA PRINCE JKS'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.