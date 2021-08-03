South Korean Actor Yoo Teo All Set To Feature In Upcoming Hollywood Film 'Past Lives'

South Korean actor Yoo Teo is all set to go Hollywood for his upcoming film! On August 3, 2021, the filmmakers confirmed that Yoo Teo will be featuring in the upcoming flick, Past Lives, as the lead character. The film will be backed and distributed by A24. The company has previously produced critically acclaimed films, Minari and Moonlight.

Yoo Teo to feature in upcoming Hollywood flick 'Past Lives'

The latest project will be jointly co-produced by A24 and CJ ENM. Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler will bankroll for Killer Films, with David Hinojos producing via 2AM. It will be penned and helmed by Celine Song. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Along with Yoo Teo, the film will also star Greta Lee, who has previously appeared in Netflix's Russian Doll and the film, Sisters. According to Deadline, the film will go on floors later this year. John Magaro will also be seen in the film in an essential role. As reported by Soompi, Past Lives will trace the love story between a man and a woman, who have met in Korea as lovers when they were young.

Earlier, Teo was also invited to the 71st Cannes International Film Festival for his work in the Russian film titled Summer. The South Korean actor has received praise globally for his detailed acting as Russia’s music hero Viktor Tsoi. Teo has also been starred in the popular Korean film, Vertigo. Teo's credits also include 2020's New Year Blues, Money Game, The School Nurse Files, and 2019's Vagabond, Chocolate, Arthdal Chronicles, Black Money among others. Currently, he is seen in tvN's variety show named Honeymoon Tavern.

Meanwhile, Greta Lee has also be seen in the Fox animated show HouseBroken, What We Do in the Shadows, At Home with Amy Sedaris and others. She had a recurring role in the forthcoming season of The Morning Show. Yoo Teo is presented by Authentic Talent and Literary Management and, Jackoway Austen in the US. He is presented by Agentur Dorandt in Germany and C-JeS Entertainment in South Korea.

(Image Credit: Yoo Teo's Instagram)

