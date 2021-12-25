South Korean Actors And Musicians Celebrate Christmas With A Bang; See Pics

Christmas has brought some joy for people in difficult times of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Celebrities across South Korea have been making wishes on the day that marks the birth of Jesus Christ. From actors Gong Yoo, Park Hyungsik to K-pop idols BTS' RM, Jimin, Jin have been wishing their fans a Merry Christmas. They have taken to their verified Instagram handle and dropped several snaps of themselves celebrating the festival.

South Korean actors & singers celebrate Christmas

Gong Yoo

Gong Yoo, who is currently basking over the success of his newly released sci-fi thriller drama, The Silent Sea, took to his Instagram Story and dropped a picture with his co-star, Bae Doona. The actors can be seen donning their characters' outfits from the series, which has been received praises from the audience. As for the caption, the Goblin star simply wished his fans, "Merry Christmas!!"

Park Hyungsik

Park Hyungsik also dropped a selfie picture of himself where he can be seen posing in front of a decorated wall that has 'Merry Christmas' balloons and Santa Claus. In the second picture, he can be seen making a heart as he posed for the camera. He captioned the picture, "Merry X-mas."

RM

BTS leader RM also posed a pair of stunning pictures where he can be seen sitting in front of a huge decorated Christmas tree. He can be seen donning a black leather jacket which he teamed up with brown pants. He also added a black cap to complete his look. As for the caption, he wrote, "Happy Holidays ."

Lee Jong-suk

While You Were Sleeping star Lee Jong-suk also dropped a lovely picture of himself where he can be seen posing with his gift. He also opted for an all-black classic outfit. He wrote, "열심히 찍었다 메리 크리스마스 (I filmed it hard. Merry Christmas)."

Jin and Jimin

BTS members, Jin and Jimin also took to their official Instagram handle and dropped snaps from their Christmas celebrations. Jin posted a selfie picture with a cake and a lighted cake. He posed with a peace sign. He dropped lovely emojis in the caption. On the other hand, Jimin posted a candid picture where he can be seen walking in a snowfall. He wore an all-black outfit.

Image: Instagram/@gongyo_hanna/@jongsuk0206