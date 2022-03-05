Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch a full-scale offensive against Ukraine has disrupted peace all around the world. As the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine continues, citizens of the country are forced to find refuge in safe shelters with many even fleeing the country in panic. Reacting to Russia's military offensive, Spanish opera house Teatro Real has cancelled Russia's prestigious Bolshoi Ballet show.

The Bolshoi Ballet show was about to take place in the month of May; however, on Friday, March 4, Madrid's Teatro Real announced that due to the humanitarian emergency the organisers have opted to boycott Russia's Bolshoi Ballet.

"The Teatro Real regrets not being able to count on this prestigious company, whose director, Vladimir Urin, has spoken out publicly in favour of Ukraine and against the war," the opera house said in a statement.

Previously, Teatro Real showcased its support to Ukraine in a performance titled 'Twilight of the Gods'. The performance that took place on February 27 saw the corpse of Seigfried wrapped in the Ukrainian flag as a symbol of their support. The Spanish opera house is reportedly going to reimburse those who have already bought the tickets for the show.

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow declares partial ceasefire

This move of Teatro Real comes after Russia launched a full-fledged military attack on Ukraine. On Thursday, Russia captured the Kherson city which is home to an estimated 300,000 Ukrainians. The citizens of Ukraine have been forced to find refuge in safety shelters with many (an estimated 1 million) fleeing the country. Destructive visuals from Kyiv. Kharkiv and other key Ukrainian cities have prompted most world powers to denounce Russia, which is facing a flurry of sanctions from the West.

In the latest update, Russia has declared a partial ceasefire as of 07:00 GMT (12:30 AM IST) on Saturday, to open humanitarian corridors for civilians, Russian news outlet Sputnik reported. Moscow has now announced its decision to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha. As per the ministry, the people of these crisis-hit cities will be allowed to leave and seek aid.

(Image: @teatro_real/Instagram/AP)