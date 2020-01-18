Plays To Watch This Weekend In Mumbai That You Absolutely Cannot Miss

Theatre and art are a great way to unwind and keep up with the cultural scene. The one-take nature of a play and well-directed scripts give the audience an interactive feel. Unlike movies, plays are more immersive and indulgent for the audience. Here are some plays that you can watch this weekend.

Plays to watch this weekend latest releases

Vikram and Betaal

Hosted by the Clap Center on January 18 Vikram and Betaal is one of the classic plays ever made. The plays speak about the life of King Vikram and a ghostly entity with the name of Betaal. The play is a reenactment of the stories we have heard or read as children and is an absolute delight to watch.

Gangadhar Hi Shaktimaan Hai



This is a play that won several praises while in Pune, hence the makers have decided to bring the pay to Mumbai as well. The story revolves around two thieves desperate to make a massive robbery. They intend to pull off the plan with police uniforms, however, what happens next forms the crux of the play. The play will be staged in Ravindra Natya Mandir on January 18.

Pehchaan



One of the most mindful plays happening in the city currently is Pehchaan. The play will commence on January 19 the Acting Institute: Kreating Charakters. The play has been directed by Somesh Kalawan who has received massive praise for his earlier work.

Colour Positive

This is one play that talks openly about the pride colours and the movement involving the LGBTQ. The play will go on stage on 19th January at Sophia Bhabha Auditorium. The play is one of a kind and an experience to watch.

