'SpongeBob Squarepants' Patrick Gets His Own Show 'The Patrick Star Show'; Check Teaser

The spinoff of SpongeBob Squarepants, The Patrick Star Show would be releasing soon on Nickelodeon. The show would star Patrick as the lead who is one of the famous characters of SpongeBob Squarepants. Nickelodeon dropped the teaser on May 31 giving a sneak-peek into Patrick's world. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, The Patrick Star Show features Bill Fagerbakke as the voice behind the titular character.

The Patrick Star Show teaser has a special appearance by Patrick's best friend SpongeBob and while he finds his 'true porpoise',, viewers also get a glimpse of his sister, Squidna. The video starts with Patrick exclaiming, "It's almost time for my show" with a clock in his hand. Later, there are shots of him going through several different adventures while he organises a show with the help of his sister and family. There is also a shot of Patrick where he is seen saying a monologue while he sits to host his own show.

The Patrick Star Show plot

The Patrick Star Show stars Patrick and the rest of his family who experiences a disruption in their daily lives due to Patrick's surreal imagination. This SpongeBob Squarepants spin-off series takes the viewers on a journey of Patrick Star living at home with his family. Here he hosts his own show for the neighbourhood from his television which is actually his bedroom. His little sister, Squidina is his main and only crew member who makes sure Patrick’s show is always running smoothly, while his parents, Bunny and Cecil, and his grandpa, GrandPat, each support Patrick in their own quirky ways.

The Patrick Star Show cast and characters

Tom Wilson, Cree Summer, Jill Talley, and Dana Snyder. Tom Kenny, Rodger Bumpass, Carolyn Lawrence, Clancy Brown are part of the voiceover cast along with Mr. Lawrence who will also be voicing one of the titular characters. SpongeBob SquarePants' Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller, and Jennie Monica are co-executive producers of the series. The Patrick Star Show is developed for television by Claudia Spinelli, SVP of Animation Development, Nickelodeon, with production overseen by Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series, Animation, Nickelodeon. The Patrick Star Show teaser highlights that the show would be releasing in July 2021.

