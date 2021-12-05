Spotify Removes Popular Comedians' Work From The Service Over Royalties Dispute

Spotify took down hundreds of comedians' albums and work from the platform amid a dispute over royalties and copyright, Deadline reported. Big names like John Mulaney, Jim Gaffigan, Tiffany Haddish, and Kevin Hart, and others' work has been removed from streaming service Spotify in a fight over royalty payments.

The dispute revolves around a group of entertainers who are attempting to be paid a copyright royalty for jokes they have written when they are played on radio and any digital service providers like Spotify, SiriusXM, Pandora, and YouTube. Read on to know more.

Spotify removes popular comedians' work

According to a report by Deadline, Spoken Giants, a global rights administrator is leading a group of comedians who want to claim royalties on their spoken-word work. The organisation wants to collect royalties for underlying composition copyrights of their spoken-word media. They are pointing to songwriters, who are paid for use of their music and lyrics.

After failed negotiations with Spoken Giants, the streamer decided to remove the comedians' albums and work from their service. A report by The Wall Street Journal suggests the comics currently are paid as performers on a digital service through their label or distributor and digital performance rights organisation SoundExchange. However, they are not paid as writers of the work, as Spoken Giants call their literary rights.

As per the report, it was in spring that the organisation reached out to streaming services, satellite, and terrestrial radio. Several other services and radio companies have been talking with Spoken Giants. After several negotiations with Spotify, they received an email on the evening of Thanksgiving saying that it would remove works that are represented by them until the issue is resolved and an agreement could be reached.

The report suggests CEO Jim King, a former BMI executive said, "Spotify does provide entertainers with exposure and access to large audiences. So having their work taken down is harmful to each individual creator." In a statement to the WSJ, the streamer responded by highlighting it has paid 'significant amounts of money for the content in question and would love to continue to do so.'

Image: Pixabay