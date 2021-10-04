'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung To Become Most-followed Korean Actors On Instagram?

The South Korean drama series Squid Game is taking over the OTT world at a record-breaking speed it is already on the trajectory to become Netflix's one of the most viewed shows. As the series is enjoying attention from across the world, inevitably, the cast members are basking in international fame and love. Supermodel-turned-actor HoYeon Jung is one of the cast members who has been grabbing attention not only for her stellar acting debut but also for her previous work as a model.

HoYeon Jung to become the most followed Korean actress on IG?

The 27-year-old model was the runner-up on Season 4 of the reality show Korea's Next Top Model which gained her fame and decent following on social media. Before the premiere of the Squid Game, the young model had 400k followers on Instagram which rose thirty fold after the release as she crossed 12.6 million in just two weeks. This development helped her to overtake one of the biggest actors of South Korea Song Hye Kyo who held the title 'Second most followed Korean actress on Instagram'.

However, Jung's follower rise did not show any signs of slowing down as she rapidly reached the mark of 13 million followers on Instagram. Purportedly, the title of 'Most followed Korean actress on Instagram' is held by actor Lee SungKyung who has over 12.9 million followers. This has led the fans to believe that the actor is already on her way to proclaim the title to her name.

It is also important to note that the actor IU has 22.7 million followers whereas, singer and actor Suzy is standing at 16.5 million followers on Instagram.

More on HoYeon Jung from Squid Game

The young model plays the role of the North Korean defector Kang Sae Byeok also known as Player 067. Marking her first acting gig, the actor recently opened up about learning the ropes to portray her character authentically in an interview with Herald POP. She revealed that her morale was boosted after director Hwang Dong-hyuk told her ''I picked you because you’re already perfect as Sae Byeok.''

The Squid Game is a drama series depicting a deadly survival series where 456 money-hungry participants enter to win a huge amount. The series features Park Hae Soo, Wi Ha‑joon, Lee Jung‑jae and more.

Image: Facebook/Instagram/@hoyeonjungdiary/junghoyeon