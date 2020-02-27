Sreekar Prasad Enters Limca Book Of Records For Films Edited In Most Languages, See Pic

Veteran film editor Sreekar Prasad has found a place in the Limca Book Of Records for 'editing films in most languages'. He has edited films in 17 languages, namely Tamil, English, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, Nepali, Marathi, Sinhalese, Karbi, Mishing, Bodo, and Pangchenpa. Sreekar took to Twitter to proudly share the news along with a photo of the certificate from Limca Records.

Have a look:

Fortunate to be an indian,so diverse ,so many languages but same emotions........... pic.twitter.com/9E4QxFzKhp — sreekar prasad (@sreekar_prasad) February 27, 2020

57-year-old Sreekar Prasad originally hails from Chennai, Tamil Nadu and has edited films for south Indian cinema as well as for Bollywood. He has worked with top directors including Mani Ratnam, S.S Rajamouli and many others. The record-breaking editor has also won eight National Awards including a Special Jury Award for his skills and contribution to the Indian film industry. His last National Film Award for Best Editing was for his work on the feature film Firaaq, directed by actor Nandita Das.

Apart from editing hundreds of regional films, Sreekar has been a part of many popular Bollywood films like Dil Chahta Hai, Saathiya, Yuva, Mangal Pandey, Guru, Kaminey, Cocktail, Hindi Medium, Saaho and Super 30 among others. He has edited the latest Rajinikanth film Darbar and is in charge of editing for upcoming big-budget films like Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, S.S Rajamouli's RRR and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selavan.

Sreekar Prasad has also won three Filmfare Awards for Best Editing for Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai in 2002, Nandita Das' Firaaq in 2008 and Meghna Gulzar's Talvar in 2015. He will also work with director Abhishek Dudhaiya for his upcoming war action film Bhuj: The Pride Of India which features actor Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

