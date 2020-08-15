Sri Aurobindo's Birthday: Check Out Some Frequently Asked Questions About The Philosopher

Sri Aurobindo was born on 15 August 1872. He was an Indian philosopher, a yogi, guru, poet, and a nationalist. Sri Aurobindo believed in a spiritual realisation that not only liberates but transforms human nature, enabling a divine life on earth. Below are some of the FAQs that the audience and followers mostly ask about Sri Aurobindo.

Frequently asked questions about Sri Aurobindo

Where was Aurobindo educated?

Sri Aurobindo’s education was done at the St Paul’s School. He also studied at the King’s College Cambridge for his Indian Civil Service studies. In terms of education, Sri Aurobindo emphasized that education should be in accordance with the needs of our real modern life.

Was Sri Aurobindo married?

Yes, Sri Aurobindo was married to Mrinalini Devi. He married her on 6 March 1887. She died on 17 December 1918 in Kolkata.

Which place is associated with Aurobindo Ghosh?

Aurobindo Ghose or Sri Aurobindo was born in Calcutta (now Kolkata), West Bengal Presidency, India. He was born on 15 August 1872 in a Bengali Kayastha family. He was associated with the village of Konnagar in the Hoogly district.

What was the message of Aurobindo Ghosh?

In his publications, Sri Aurobindo tried to pass on the message of Swaraj or freedom from the British rule. Aurbindo called on the citizens to boycott British institutions and goods and was one of the leading protesters against the 1905 Partition of Bengal.

What is the real name of Sri Aurobindo?

Sri Aurobindo's original name was Aurobindo Ghose. He was born on August 15, 1872, in Calcutta. He died on December 5, 1950, in Pondicherry. He was a yogi, philosopher, poet, and Indian nationalist who propounded a philosophy of divine life on earth.

Who is Sri Aurobindo and 'The Mother'?

The Mother is Mirra Alfassa (21 February 1878 – 17 November 1973). She is known to her followers as The Mother and was a spiritual guru, an occultist and a collaborator of Sri Aurobindo. Sri Aurobindo considered her to be of equal yogic stature to him and called her by the name "The Mother".

Who is the owner/founder of Aurobindo Ashram?

P. V. Ramaprasad Reddy is the founder and owner of Aurobindo Pharma. This Ashram was founded in 1986 by Mr P. V. Ramaprasad Reddy and Mr K.

What is the philosophy of Sri Aurobindo?

The philosophy of Sri Aurobindo is Integral Yoga Evolution, Integral psychology, Intermediate zone Supermind, Religious career, Disciples, and Influenced.

Sri Aurobindo's Lesser-known facts

Birth Date: 15 August 1872

Place of Birth: Kolkata, West Bengal, India (Present-day)

Died: 5 December 1950

Place of Death: Puducherry, India

Father's Name: Dr K.D Ghose

Mother's Name: Swarnalata Devi

Spouse: Mrinalini Devi

Alma mater: University of Cambridge

Established: Sri Aurobindo Ashram

Philosophy: Integral Yoga, Involution, Evolution, Integral psychology, Intermediate Zone, Supermind

Literary Works: The Life Divine, The Synthesis of Yoga, Savitri

