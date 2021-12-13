Steve Harvey 'almost' Makes Another Mix-up At Miss Universe 2021 After 2019, 2015 Blunders

India's Harnaaz Sandhu bagged the title of Miss Universe 2021 at the 70th edition of the event in the Israel's Eilat city, on Monday, and host Steve Harvey was about to make yet another mix-up. In 2015, Steve Harvey made a big goof-up when he accidentally announced first runner-up Miss Colombia as the winner, instead of the actual winner Miss Philippines. Although he was going to make a mistake during the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant event, Harvey stopped and realised before he could make a goof up.

Steve Harvey avoids making another mix-up at Miss Universe pageant

As per Yahoo, after announcing South Africa's Lalela Mswane as the second runner-up, Harvey turned to the two remaining contestants, Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira and India's Harnaaz Sandhu, and began by saying, "Congratulations Portugal." That’s when Harve realised the goof and said. "They wrote Portugal on the damn sign, trying to play me– they’re trying to get me again. But I’m not going for it this year."

Harvey continued and said, "Congratulations Paraguay. They had Portugal on the damn sign. I looked dead at it. Y'all saw it. Don't try to blame this on me this year." Back in 2015, He named Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez, who was the first runner-up, as the winner instead of Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, who was the actual winner of the competition. As Miss Colombia was celebrating her win, Harvey came on stage and announced that it was Miss Philippines who had won the title. Also in 2019, he had accidentally mixed up Miss Malaysia and Miss Philippines.

Harnaaz Sandhu bags Miss Universe 2021 title

At the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant, Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020. While Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira finished second, South Africa's Lalela Mswane came third. Harnaaz brought home the title of Miss Universe after 21 years; actor Lara Dutta won the title back in 2000. The 21-year-old has multiple pageant titles to her name and has starred in some Punjabi films, including Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange. She was crowned as Femina Miss India Punjab in 2019 and placed as a semi-finalist at Femina Miss India 2019.

Image: Instagram/@iamsteveharveytv